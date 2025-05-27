iPhone 17 Air likely to debut alongside iPad-like smart hub later this year

While the iPhone 17 series, including the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, is expected to dominate headlines later this year, Apple is also preparing to launch a new smart home device aimed at challenging Amazon and Google’s dominance in the space. The product could be formally introduced at a fall event alongside the iPhone 17 line-up. Pricing and availability details are yet to be confirmed.(Reuters)

iPad-like Hub with AI and Smart Home Integration

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is working on a smart home hub, codenamed J490, featuring a 7-inch display with a square iPad-like design. The device will include a front-facing camera, internal speakers, and potentially a built-in battery, allowing for flexible placement around the home.

The smart hub will reportedly support Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI system designed to power next-generation contextual interactions across devices. It will allow users to control smart home devices, make video calls, and access personal assistant features using both touch and voice commands.

The device is expected to function similarly to Amazon’s Echo Show or Google’s Nest Hub, but with deeper integration into Apple’s ecosystem. This includes compatibility with watchOS-style widgets and the iPhone’s Standby mode. A new operating system, potentially named homeOS, may be introduced to power the user interface.

Competing in a Crowded Market

The J490 hub is Apple’s first serious entry into the smart home display market after years of limited success with HomePod and Apple TV as control points. The move aligns with Apple’s broader strategy to expand into Matter-supported smart home automation, enhancing compatibility with third-party accessories.

Gurman notes that Apple is also developing a more advanced smart home product, codenamed J595, which includes a robotic arm that can reposition the display to follow users around a room. However, that device isn’t expected for another one to two years.

Strategic Importance

With AI capabilities becoming increasingly central to smart home platforms, Apple is betting that integrated intelligence and a privacy-first approach will appeal to users wary of always-on microphones and third-party data sharing. The J490 hub, expected to debut later this year, marks a renewed push by Apple to become a meaningful player in home automation and AI-driven assistance.

The product could be formally introduced at a fall event alongside the iPhone 17 line-up. Pricing and availability details are yet to be confirmed.