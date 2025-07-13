iPhone 17 Air: Release date, price in India, USA, Dubai, specs, and more

Apple is preparing to launch its next generation of iPhones, with the official announcement expected around September 2025. The new lineup will include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max, and the most anticipated new model, iPhone 17 Air. This new variant aims to stand out by offering an ultra-thin design, potentially measuring less than 6 mm in thickness. Industry insiders suggest this model could challenge rivals like Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge in the sleekness and portability category. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming iPhone 17 Air so far. Apple is preparing to launch the iPhone 17 Air with a slim design, new colour options, and advanced features.(Majin Bu/ X)

iPhone 17 Air: Colour Options (Rumoured)

According to the tipster Majin Buu and Fixed Focus Digital, the iPhone 17 Air could launch in four different colour options. These include classic black and silver, alongside two lighter tones: light gold and light blue. The light blue option is reportedly different from previous Apple blue hues and might resemble the sky blue seen on the MacBook Air M4. Earlier reports hinted at possible green or purple colours, but the latest sources do not mention these options.

iPhone 17 Air: Design and Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 6.6-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. This upgrade could provide smoother scrolling and improved visual performance. Apple seems to be focusing on making the device both thin and light, with leaks pointing to a body thickness of just 5.5 mm and a weight near 145 grams. If accurate, this would make it one of Apple’s thinnest smartphones to date.

Under the hood, the upcoming iPhone 17 Air is likely to be powered by Apple’s upcoming A19 chip paired with 8GB of RAM. Furthermore, the battery capacity may reach 2800mAh. In terms of cameras, the device might have a single rear sensor, but Apple could include Fusion Camera technology. This feature may allow up to 2x optical-quality zoom, which would enhance photo capabilities despite the lighter frame.

iPhone 17 Air: Price in India, US, and UAE

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 89,900 in India, $899 in the United States, and AED 3,799 in Dubai. Apple will likely reveal the phone alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 series during the September event. Apple enthusiasts residing in these regions can anticipate availability soon after the official launch.