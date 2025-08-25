Search
iPhone 17, Galaxy S25 FE and more: All the big smartphone launches expected in September 2025

ByShaurya Sharma
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 12:30 pm IST

iPhone 17 and a whole lot of new smartphones could end up hitting the shelves in September 2025.

The peak smartphone launch season is in full swing, with Google having already launched its Pixel 10 line-up. New smartphones are also expected to hit the market soon, with September already on the heels, including new iPhones. So, if you’re wondering which phones are going to arrive shortly, here are the details. Read on.

iPhone 17 Pro could get a revamped camera module.(Majin BU/ X)
New smartphone launches expected in September:

iPhone 17 Series

The iPhone 17 is certainly going to be the highlight of September, with reportedly four models planned: the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the iPhone 17 Air.

Pro models this year are expected to get a major redesign, with the camera module expected to change its shape. There is also going to be a new model in the form of the iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to replace the Plus model from last year, and the iPhone 17 vanilla model could offer more of the same as the iPhone 16, with several feel-good factors like 120Hz.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

This will be Samsung’s latest FE phone, expected to be priced at around 60,000. It may come powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset and feature a triple-camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens. On the battery front, it is tipped to house a 4,900 mAh unit.

As for the launch, reports suggest a release date of September 4.

Lava Agni 4

The Lava Agni 4 could be the next big launch by the Indian phone maker Lava. The last flagship Agni model, the Agni 3, launched in October. So, a September-October timeframe is not going to be out of the ordinary. Also, right in time for the Indian festive season ahead of Diwali. It could pack the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
