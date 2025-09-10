iPhone 17 India pre-booking at Croma announced: Price, availability and details
Croma has announced pre-bookings for the iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air in India, along with the latest Apple Watch models and AirPods Pro 3.
iPhone 17 India pre-booking announced: Croma has confirmed that Apple’s latest iPhone 17 series, along with the new iPhone Air, will be available for pre-booking across its 574 stores in 206 cities as well as online at croma.com. The retailer has also opened pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and the new AirPods Pro 3.
iPhone 17 pre-booking details at Croma
Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series will begin on September 12 at 5:30 pm, with availability starting September 19 at 8:00 am. Customers can pre-book in-store by paying Rs. 2,000 for the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air, while the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max require a booking amount of Rs. 17,000.
Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 3 pre-booking details
Pre-orders for the new Apple Watch lineup and AirPods Pro 3 opened on September 10 at 10:00 am, with sales starting September 19. The in-store pre-booking amount is Rs. 2,000 for each device, covering the Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, Watch SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3.
Croma has not yet revealed details about launch offers or card discounts.
iPhone 17 series price in India
The iPhone 17 series introduces design upgrades, performance enhancements, and new camera features. The iPhone 17 starts at Rs. 82,900, the iPhone Air at Rs. 1,19,900, the iPhone 17 Pro at Rs. 1,34,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max at Rs. 1,49,900.
The iPhone 17 now features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, 256GB of base storage, a new Center Stage front camera, and 48MP Fusion cameras. The Pro models offer a redesigned horizontal camera layout, the new A19 Pro chip, improved thermal performance, and enhanced displays.
Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 3 price in India
Apple Watch Series 11 is priced from Rs. 46,900, the Watch Ultra 3 at Rs. 89,900, the Watch SE 3 at Rs. 25,900, and AirPods Pro 3 at Rs. 25,900.
Complete price list of 2025 Apple products in India:
iPhone 17 price in India:
iPhone 17 256GB: ₹82,900
iPhone 17 512GB: ₹1,02,900
iPhone Air price in India:
iPhone Air 256GB: ₹1,19,900
iPhone Air 512 GB: ₹1,39,900
iPhone Air 1TB: ₹1,59,900
iPhone 17 Pro price in India:
iPhone 17 Pro 256GB: ₹1,34,900
iPhone 17 Pro 512GB: ₹1,54,900
iPhone 17 Pro 1TB: ₹1,74,900
iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India:
iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB: ₹1,49,900
iPhone 17 Pro Max 512GB: ₹1,69,900
iPhone 17 Pro Max 1TB: ₹1,89,900
iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB: ₹2,29,900
Apple Watch Series 11 price in India- Starts at ₹46,900
Apple Watch Ultra 3 price in India- ₹89,900
Apple Watch SE 3 price in India- ₹25,900
AirPods Pro 3 price in India- ₹25,900