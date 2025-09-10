iPhone 17 India pre-booking at Croma announced: Price, availability and details

iPhone 17 India pre-booking announced: Croma has confirmed that Apple’s latest iPhone 17 series, along with the new iPhone Air, will be available for pre-booking across its 574 stores in 206 cities as well as online at croma.com. The retailer has also opened pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and the new AirPods Pro 3. iPhone 17 India pre-booking starts: Croma opens pre-booking for Apple’s iPhone 17 series and new accessories across 574 stores and online.

iPhone 17 pre-booking details at Croma

Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series will begin on September 12 at 5:30 pm, with availability starting September 19 at 8:00 am. Customers can pre-book in-store by paying Rs. 2,000 for the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air, while the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max require a booking amount of Rs. 17,000.

Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 3 pre-booking details

Pre-orders for the new Apple Watch lineup and AirPods Pro 3 opened on September 10 at 10:00 am, with sales starting September 19. The in-store pre-booking amount is Rs. 2,000 for each device, covering the Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, Watch SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3.

Croma has not yet revealed details about launch offers or card discounts.

iPhone 17 series price in India

The iPhone 17 series introduces design upgrades, performance enhancements, and new camera features. The iPhone 17 starts at Rs. 82,900, the iPhone Air at Rs. 1,19,900, the iPhone 17 Pro at Rs. 1,34,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max at Rs. 1,49,900.

The iPhone 17 now features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, 256GB of base storage, a new Center Stage front camera, and 48MP Fusion cameras. The Pro models offer a redesigned horizontal camera layout, the new A19 Pro chip, improved thermal performance, and enhanced displays.

Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 3 price in India

Apple Watch Series 11 is priced from Rs. 46,900, the Watch Ultra 3 at Rs. 89,900, the Watch SE 3 at Rs. 25,900, and AirPods Pro 3 at Rs. 25,900.

Complete price list of 2025 Apple products in India:

iPhone 17 price in India:

iPhone 17 256GB: ₹82,900

iPhone 17 512GB: ₹1,02,900

iPhone Air price in India:

iPhone Air 256GB: ₹1,19,900

iPhone Air 512 GB: ₹1,39,900

iPhone Air 1TB: ₹1,59,900

iPhone 17 Pro price in India:

iPhone 17 Pro 256GB: ₹1,34,900

iPhone 17 Pro 512GB: ₹1,54,900

iPhone 17 Pro 1TB: ₹1,74,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India:

iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB: ₹1,49,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max 512GB: ₹1,69,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max 1TB: ₹1,89,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB: ₹2,29,900

Apple Watch Series 11 price in India- Starts at ₹46,900

Apple Watch Ultra 3 price in India- ₹89,900

Apple Watch SE 3 price in India- ₹25,900

AirPods Pro 3 price in India- ₹25,900