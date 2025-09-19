iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max sale begins in India: Apple BKC store gets special…

The much-anticipated Apple iPhone 17 series sale in India has officially kicked off today, and Mumbai’s flagship Apple BKC store has taken centre stage in the celebrations. Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a special image of the store on X, showing off the elaborate decorations, a giant iPhone 17 Pro hoarding on one side and an iPhone Air display on the other. The vibrant setup instantly went viral, reflecting the excitement around one of Apple’s biggest launches in India. From early morning, long queues formed outside the store, with eager buyers lining up to get their hands on the brand-new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air. (X.com/Tim Cook)

Crowds and celebrations at Apple BKC

Apple’s decision to make the BKC store the focal point of the iPhone 17 India sale was no surprise. Since its opening last year, the store has become a symbolic venue for product launches, and today’s event highlighted its growing importance. The queues stretched around the block, echoing scenes usually seen at Apple’s Fifth Avenue store in New York.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is the most sought-after model, with many enthusiasts eager to experience its new A19 Pro chip, advanced cameras, and the new design. The iPhone Air, Apple’s new addition to the lineup, failed to generate significant buzz thanks to its lesser battery and high price point.

Pricing and offers

Apple and authorised resellers across India are offering cashback deals of up to ₹6,000 on select bank cards, making the new iPhones more accessible. This mirrors last year’s trend, where early buyers enjoyed similar launch discounts.

Here’s a quick look at the official pricing for the iPhone 17 series in India:

iPhone 17 - ₹82,900

iPhone 17 Pro - ₹1,39,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max - ₹1,59,900

iPhone Air - ₹74,900

A big moment for Apple in India

The iPhone 17 Pro Max sale in India marks another milestone in Apple’s growing focus on the Indian market. With Apple BKC and Apple Saket now serving as flagship destinations, India has become a central stage for Apple’s global retail strategy. Today’s event, with its special decorations, buzzing queues, and Tim Cook’s personal endorsement, reflects just how important the country has become for the iPhone maker.