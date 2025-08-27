iPhone 17 launch: Apple may phase out these 7 products

Apple has finally announced the iPhone 17 series launch date, which is set for September 9, 2025. With new iPhone models coming, Apple is expected to discontinue seven of its products after the launch. Reportedly, several previous-generation iPhone models will be discontinued, and buyers will not be able to purchase via official Apple stores and website. Therefore, if you have been planning to get an older generation iPhone, Apple Watch or AirPods, then you may want to buy them ahead of the Apple event. Here’s a detailed list of Apple devices which are expected to be discontinued. After iPhone 17 launch, 7 Apple products will not be sold on official Apple stores.(Majin Bu)

Apple to discontinue 7 products: Here’s the list

According to a 9To5Mac report, Apple is expected to phase out 7 products after the iPhone 17 debut. Here’s the list of Apple products that will not be sold via Apple Store:



iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Ultra 2

AirPods Pro 2.

These devices will not be available on Apple’s retail and online stores. However, these devices will continue to sell on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. Several offline retail stores may also keep the units, but they will likely be in limited quantities; hence, grab them before they all sell out.

Now, the Apple iPhone lineup will consist of the following models:

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

In addition, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will likely get a price drop as well. Last year, Apple reduced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus prices by Rs. 10,000 during the iPhone 16 series launch. Now, we expect the same this year as well. As far as the iPhone 16e price is concerned, it may not drop until the iPhone 17e launch next year.

iPhone 17 series price in India

With several products being discontinued, iPhone buyers will have limited options, with the most enticing being the iPhone 17 series. Reportedly, the iPhone 17 price in India could remain the same at Rs. 79,990. The iPhone 17 Air could cost between 90,000 to Rs. 1 Lakh.

For the pro models, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to get Rs. 5000 price hike this year due to the increase in storage variant from 128GB to 256GB. Hence, it may cost around Rs. 1, 25,000. Finally, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could cost Rs. 1,64,900 in India.