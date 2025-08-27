iPhone 17 launch date announced, India sale begins on…

Apple has officially confirmed the iPhone 17 launch date, with the much-anticipated event set for 9 September 2025 at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino. The new iPhone 17 series, which includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and the all-new iPhone 17 Air, is expected to bring significant design and performance upgrades for Apple fans across the world. For buyers in India, the iPhone 17 India sale will begin on 19 September 2025, just days after the global unveiling, with pre-orders likely opening on 12 September. Early leaks suggest the iPhone 17 Air could be Apple’s thinnest ever iPhone, while the Pro models may feature enhanced cameras, faster A19 chips, and iOS 26 with next-gen AI features. With India emerging as a crucial market, the iPhone 17 launch date announcement has already fuelled excitement among premium smartphone buyers and Apple enthusiasts looking for the latest flagship. iPhone 17 launch date announcement has already fuelled excitement among premium smartphone buyers(Majin Bu)

iPhone 17 series: What to expect

The upcoming iPhone 17 series will reportedly include four models – the standard iPhone 17, the slightly larger iPhone 17 Air, the premium iPhone 17 Pro, and the range-topping iPhone 17 Pro Max. A surprise addition is the iPhone 17 Air, which Apple is marketing as its slimmest iPhone ever, designed for those who value portability and sleekness without compromising on power.

All models are expected to run on the A19 Bionic chip, promising faster performance and improved energy efficiency. Apple is also expected to introduce iOS 26 with new AI-driven features, offering better personalisation, smarter Siri responses, and advanced camera intelligence.

Design and camera upgrades

Apple has long been known for its design-first approach, and the iPhone 17 seems no different. Rumours point to a refined flat-edge design with narrower bezels and lighter materials. The Pro models are tipped to include a new titanium build, making them stronger yet lighter.

In terms of cameras, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are likely to feature an improved periscope telephoto lens with enhanced optical zoom, better low-light photography, and sharper 8K video capabilities. The standard models should also see meaningful upgrades, making them more competitive in the premium segment.

iPhone 17 price in India

While Apple has not officially revealed the iPhone 17 price in India, industry insiders suggest that the starting price for the base iPhone 17 could be around ₹79,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro may cross ₹1,29,900. The new iPhone 17 Air is expected to fall somewhere between the base and Pro models, offering buyers a stylish yet comparatively affordable premium option.

India sale details

Apple has confirmed that the iPhone 17 India sale will begin on 19 September 2025, just ten days after the global launch. Pre-orders are expected to go live on 12 September, and as seen in previous years, delivery dates may stretch due to high demand. The iPhone 17 series launch underscores Apple’s ambition to blend cutting-edge AI, superior performance, and elegant design in its smartphones. With India now one of Apple’s fastest-growing markets, the launch is set to draw enormous attention from both long-time Apple loyalists and premium Android switchers.