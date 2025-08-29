iPhone 17 launch in 10 days: Apple teases new earbuds, not AirPods but…

Apple is gearing up for its biggest product launch of the year, and the spotlight will not only fall on the iPhone 17 series. Days before the official launch event, the Cupertino-based tech giant has revealed a glimpse of fresh earbuds, this time not under the AirPods label but from its Beats brand. The company revealed the product through a YouTube short video on Thursday, describing it as “fit for every move.” Apple has teased Powerbeats Fit earbuds ahead of the iPhone 17 launch.(Apple)

Apple Powerbeats Fit: Launch Timeline and Design Hints

The Powerbeats Fit is scheduled to arrive in fall 2025, though Apple has not disclosed any details about its features or design changes. The new earbuds are expected to follow the Beats Fit Pro, which first launched in 2021. That model featured a secure in-ear design with hooks for stability and shipped with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and Adaptive EQ. Apple’s upcoming model is expected to retain the workout-friendly focus, while the company has yet to clarify whether it will be a design refresh or a complete hardware upgrade.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air: launch date, specification, features, and price in India

Apple has balanced two parallel earbud lines for years: its in-house AirPods, which dominate the mainstream consumer market, and the Beats brand, acquired for $3 billion in 2014. While AirPods attract everyday users, Beats has remained popular among fitness and sports enthusiasts who prefer a secure fit and audio tuned for active use. The Powerbeats Fit seems to support this positioning.

Also read: Just months in, Meta’s highly paid AI researchers are quitting: What’s going on behind the scenes?

Apple’s Health and Fitness Push

Apple has already experimented with health-oriented features in its audio lineup. Earlier in 2025, the company released the Powerbeats Pro 2, which included heart rate monitoring, the H2 chip, and a slimmer build. That release hinted at Apple’s ambition to merge fitness tracking with personal audio products.

Also read: iPhone 17 launch date is here! Apple teases “Awe Dropping” event

What remains unclear is whether the Powerbeats Fit represents only a refreshed design or a complete hardware upgrade. If Apple incorporates the H2 audio chip, already present in AirPods Pro, users could expect noticeable gains in sound performance, microphone quality, and possibly battery efficiency, and it could serve not only as workout-friendly earbuds but also as tools for health-conscious users seeking more integration with Apple’s ecosystem.

While Apple has kept most details under wraps, the teaser suggests the earbuds will play a central role in the company’s broader strategy of pairing fitness with audio innovation.