iPhone 17 Pro alternatives to buy during the Flipkart, Amazon Sale

Flipkart is currently running its Big Billion Day sale, bringing massive discounts and limited-period deals on products across brands and categories. Now, for people looking for flagship smartphone deals, it brings a perfect opportunity for buyers to shop and upgrade. However, many smartphone buyers may have been distracted by the new Apple iPhone 17 Pro launch. While it's quite expensive as of now, buyers can look for other worthy flagships that provide a premium experience, but at a lower price. Therefore, let’s check out the 5 best iPhone 17 Pro alternatives to buy during the Flipkart sale. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Vivo X200 Pro and other iPhone 17 Pro alternatives to buy.(AFP)

iPhone 17 Pro alternatives from Flipkart sale

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: One of the biggest competitors of the iPhone 17 Pro models is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which was launched earlier this year. While it comes at a whopping price of Rs. 1,29,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant, it's currently available at a discounted price of just Rs. 1,23,499 on Flipkart, and Rs. 1,03,690 on Amazon, making it a powerful choice.



Vivo X200 Pro: Another powerful smartphone to consider is the Vivo X200 Pro, which is a camera-centric flagship, but also offers powerful performance with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip. This phone makes a good iPhone 17 Pro alternative, and it's available for just Rs. 94,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale, and the same on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Another flagship to consider as a great iPhone 17 Pro alternative is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Since Apple does not have a folding phone yet, it's a perfect opportunity to get Samsung’s foldable at a discounted price on Flipkart. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 retails for Rs. 1,64,999, but it's available at just Rs. 1,09,999, which is quite impressive.

Realme GT 7 Pro: If you are in search of a more performance-centric phone, the Realme GT 7 Pro could also come as a great option over the iPhone 17 Pro. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor and features a flagship camera setup. Currently, the Realme GT 7 Pro is available at a discounted price of just Rs. 44,990, down from Rs. 69,999 on Flipkart

OnePlus 13: Lastly, another iPhone 17 Pro alternative to buy during the Flipkart sale is the OnePlus 13. It is an all-rounder flagship phone that offers powerful performance, camera capabilities, AI experiences, and battery life, making it a great option. The OnePlus 13 is available at a discount price of just Rs. 63,999 on Flipkart.

