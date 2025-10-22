iPhone 17 Pro finally in stock on Amazon! How to get about 7,000 off

If you have been waiting since the iPhone 17 series launch to buy an iPhone 17 Pro model but couldn't because of the scarcity of stock, there's good news for you. On Amazon, the iPhone 17 Pro models are now widely available in various colourways. You may not even need to compromise on storage, and the best part is that they are available at a much lower price compared to launch, roughly ₹7,000 off when combining bank offers. iPhone 17 Pro is readily available on Amazon.(Shaurya Sharma/HT photo)

Note: This offer and stock status are accurate as of right now - October 22, 11:40 AM. By the time you read this, the offer might be over.

Here's how the offer works

If you visit Amazon right now, you'll see that the 256GB model of the iPhone 17 Pro is listed at its usual price of ₹1,34,900. You can get a further ₹6,750 off by checking out using an HDFC credit card with EMI, bringing the price down to ₹1,28,150. Similarly, if you have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you can also get ₹6,745 cashback, which brings the price down to ₹1,28,155. At launch, the cashback was limited to ₹5,000, so this is definitely a better deal.

Which iPhone should you buy, the iPhone 17 Pro or the iPhone 17?

The base iPhone model this year is better than ever, thanks to additions like a 120Hz display, thinner bezels, and the same front-facing camera as the Pro model.

However, if you want the telephoto lens, the iPhone 17 Pro's design, and its solid feel, the iPhone 17 Pro is the one you should get. It also offers the ability to shoot in ProRes RAW and ProRes LOG, which could be essential for some content creators, and this is something the vanilla model lacks.

