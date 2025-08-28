iPhone 17 Pro launch: Apple's "Awe Dropping" invite hides two secret features

The iPhone 17 series launch has been confirmed for September 9, 2025, and Apple has officially sent invites for the "Awe Dropping" event. While we are awaiting the big unveil for new-generation Apple products, the Apple Event invite itself revealed two secret iPhone 17 Pro features, which have been rumoured for months. From the new event logo, we speculate that the company has given hints for iPhone 17 Pro’s new colour variants and a vapour chamber cooling system. We can not be sure until the launch, but here’s what we think the iPhone 17 Pro would get based on the new Apple Event logo design. Apple Event logo design is said to reveal two features of iPhone 17 Pro models.(Apple)

iPhone 17 Pro: Apple hints at 2 crucial upgrades via event invite

Over the past few months, we have been coming across several rendered images of the iPhone 17 Pro colour variants. However, some of the leaks highlight that a new orange and blue colour variant will be introduced. Now, the Apple Event's logo also contains hues of orange and dark blue, which could be one of the big hints. Reportedly, the iPhone 17 Pro could come in 5 colour options: Black, White, Gray, Dark Blue, and Orange.

Secondly, the iPhone 17 Pro models are also expected to get a vapour chamber cooling system for thermal heat management. Now, the event logo is speculated to portray an infrared heat map when captured with a thermal camera. Therefore, this could come as the biggest hint for upgraded heat management systems for the iPhone 17 Pro models. However, we will have to wait until September 9, 2025, to confirm these speculations.

iPhone 17 Pro: What to expect

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will retain a similar size to their predecessors, but with a slightly new design. Both models are expected to come with a new camera island, with a similar camera lens placement. The devices will be powered by a new A19 Pro chip, which will likely bring more powerful and efficient performance.

For photography, the iPhone 17 Pro models are tipped to get a new 48MP telephoto lens that may offer 5x optical zoom, but the Pro Max version could offer 8x telephoto zoom. In addition, the smartphones are also rumoured to get an upgraded 24MP selfie camera. However, the features are based on leaks and rumours, so take them with a grain of salt.