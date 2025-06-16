iPhone 17 Pro launch: Big camera upgrades we want Apple to deliver

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series in just a few months, in September. So far, there have been a multitude of tips and industry leaks which have given us a brief understanding of what the iPhone 17 series will look like, especially the iPhone 17 Pro models with their purported back design. The iPhone 17 Pro models are reportedly getting an expanded camera bar, which could significantly change the device’s appearance.(kanedacane tweets/X)

The iPhone 17 Pro is tipped to feature big camera upgrades, as this is one area that many new buyers always expect Apple to deliver on; and rightly so, considering how reliable the iPhone's cameras have been over the years.

Now, having said that, let us tell you about some of the biggest upgrades we hope Apple brings to the table with the iPhone 17 Pro, which would make for a much better experience compared to the iPhone 16 Pro. Read on.

1. Expand Photographic Styles To Add More Elements

Photographic styles can be accessed using the camera control button and include looks such as Blue's Gold Standard, Amber, Rose Gold, Neutral, Cool, Rose, Vibrant, Natural, Luminous, Dramatic, Quiet, Cosy, Ethereal, Muted Black and White, and Stark Black and White. Now, most of these looks are certainly quite pleasing, but while Apple gives you the ability to tweak them, including undertones and how much intensity a particular style has, the customisation is somewhat limited. We would want Apple to bring more elements, like the ability to add grain or even a predefined white balance. This is especially relevant considering how popular film emulation is becoming these days.

2. A Better Telephoto Lens with A Better Focal Length For Portraits

With the iPhone 16 Pro models, you get a 5x, 12-megapixel telephoto Tetaprism camera. While it is not bad by any means and does result in some beautiful-looking portraits, it could certainly be better. We feel that a focal length between 3x and 4x (equivalent to 85mm) is ideal for portraits, as you do not have to move back a lot. Considering more people use telephoto lenses to shoot portraits rather than to zoom in a lot, a 3.5x telephoto lens would be ideal. This is especially true if Apple decides to include a higher-resolution sensor, such as a 48-megapixel sensor, which has also been rumoured in various reports. This could allow for optical-quality zoom in the same way Apple achieves it with the 2x option on the current iPhone.

3. Manual Controls In The Camera

As good as the iPhone camera is, there are still no manual controls. We would want Apple to include basic functionality, such as being able to adjust the ISO, white balance, and shutter speed, and to switch between manual and autofocus. This would give users much more control, which is especially important given the fact that many iPhone buyers are creators who enjoy taking photos and videos.

4. Bring Back Contrast To Photos

Nowadays, while the cameras have become very good and detailed, we have noticed that iPhone photos can tend to look a little flat. Over the years, Apple has boosted the shadows a lot, which results in a flat look. We understand that this is ideal for the dynamic range, but sometimes it can look a bit too perfect. In a way, we would want Apple to bring back contrast and dial back the shadows a bit. This would create a much more natural and contrasty look. Yes, you can, of course, do this in post-production, but having a look available directly in the camera makes for a much better experience.