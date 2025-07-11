iPhone 17 Pro launch in September: 3 BIG upgrades Apple may bring

Apple will likely launch the new iPhone 17 series in less than 2 months, and we have already started to get an early glimpse of the smartphone design, camera features, performance, and other crucial features. Apple has reported to bring several new additions to the new generation iPhones, which may make them a worthy upgrade. However, considering the current smartphone trends, the iPhone 17 Pro model makes more sense in 2025, as compact design and flagship performance are believed to be largely adopted by buyers. However, we have found 3 major upgrades of iPhone 17 Pro that make the device even more enticing, and may make iPhone users upgrade. Therefore, know what’s new coming with the new generation iPhone Pro model this year. Know about these 3 major upgrades coming to the iPhone 17 Pro, which make it a worthy upgrade.(FPT/ YouTube)

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro may not come with anti-reflective display coating as Samsung- Details

3 upgrades coming to iPhone 17 Pro

Flagship performance and upgraded RAM: Apple is going big on performance upgrades with the iPhone 17 Pro models. Recent rumours suggest that the smartphone will likely be powered by the A19 Pro chip, built with TSMC’s 3nm process. Additionally, we can also see a RAM upgrade from 8GB to 12GB, offering improved performance. Lastly, there are also rumours about a vapour cooling system, which could also be a welcome addition to the iPhone 17 Pro.

Compact design: This year, we have seen a greater trend of flagship smartphones with compact designs, and the iPhone 17 Pro model fits perfectly with this trend. The smartphone will reportedly feature a 6.3-inch OLED display, making it a great example of a compact flagship. Additionally, we may see a new camera layout and the comeback of aluminium frame. Therefore, the device may look different from previous generations' iPhones.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Leaked image reveals notable difference in thickness

Improved telephoto and selfie camera: Apple is expected to bring a 48MP triple camera setup this year, which means we may get a telephoto lens upgrade from 12MP to 48MP this year. The new telephoto camera may offer up to 3.5x optical zoom. There are also rumours about 8K video recording and a mechanical aperture. Apart from the rear camera, the iPhone 17 Pro is also expected to get a 24MP selfie camera.

These upgrades make the iPhone 17 Pro model enticing in the flagship market. While the expected features may look promising, the entire line-up will also get an AI boost with iOS 26. We can expect greater integration of Apple Intelligence and improved AI features. Therefore, we can say that the iPhone 17 series could come as a worthy upgrade.