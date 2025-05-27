iPhone 17 Pro launch soon: 3 reasons that make it stand out from the rest

Over the past few years, we have seen similar-looking iPhones with smaller upgrades. While we have been waiting to see something fresh, Apple has been working on something new for the upcoming models. Reportedly, this year, the iPhone 17 Pro models will likely get significant design changes. These changes will likely make the new generation model look different from previous Pro models. Therefore, buying an iPhone 17 Pro model could provide users with a slightly new experience with a different design and upgraded features. To get a greater understanding, we have listed three major iPhone 17 Pro design features that make it worth the wait. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the September launch. Know what design upgrades we can expect from this year’s iPhone 17 Pro models.(X/@asherdipps)

iPhone 17 Pro: 3 major design upgrades

New camera module: Instead of the square-shaped camera module, Apple has made some changes to the iPhone 17 Pro rear camera design. With the new-gen, Apple has integrated an expanded camera bar that takes up the entire top section of the rear panel. While the camera placement remains the same, the LiDAR scanner, flash, and microphone have been pushed to the right corner of the camera module. This gives the iPhone 17 Pro a slightly different look in comparison to the previous generation.

New rear panel design and materials: Over the past two years, Apple has been bringing stainless steel and titanium build for the Pro model. However, with the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple is bringing back the aluminium body. It is expected that the entire rear panel of the smartphone could feature aluminium with a glass window for wireless charging. Therefore, no titanium frame for this year’s model. This change may have a significant impact on smartphones’ weight and thickness.

Vapour chamber cooling system: Lastly, the iPhone 17 Pro model is expected to feature a vapour chamber cooling system to improve the thermal performance of the smartphone. This new addition could bring several benefits, such as better performance, ease in multitasking or gaming, faster charging, and more while keeping the smartphone cool. While this is not a new technology in the market, it could be a great addition to the iPhone 17 Pro models.

What other upgrades can we expect?

This year, the iPhone 17 Pro is slated for major camera upgrades. Reportedly, it could feature a 24MP selfie camera and a new 48MP telephoto lens. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the A19 Pro chip, but with an upgraded 12GB RAM. We can also get a new Wi-Fi chip or 5G modem similar to the iPhone 16e model.