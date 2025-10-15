iPhone 17 Pro Max Cosmic Orange colour is turning pink?

Has your iPhone 17 Pro Max in Cosmic Orange colour has started to fade into a rose pink colour? Then you may not be alone. A few iPhone 17 Pro Max users have reported that certain parts of the phone have started to change colour gradually. This issue is only being seen in the Cosmic Orange variant, where the phone has started to showcase hues of pink. However, it is not said to be a widespread issue yet, and it could be a model from a faulty batch, which is turning the bright orange colour of the iPhone 17 Pro Max into a rose gold-like pink shade. However, this has raised much concern among buyers, since it is priced at a whopping amount. iPhone 17 Pro Max in Cosmic Orange is shifting colours for some users. Here’s what we know so far.(via @FamilyTaes/ X)

Orange iPhone 17 Pro Max turning into pink

An iPhone 17 Pro Max owner with the Cosmic Orange colour variant shared images of the device turning into rose gold. Shockingly, the MagSafe area of the iPhone has remained orange; however, the rest of the device has turned dark pink. If the images are real, then this could come as a serious concern for people planning to buy the iPhone 17 Pro Max in the popular Cosmic Orange colour variant.

An X user who goes by the name FamilyTeas reshared the images with a possible explanation of what might have gone wrong. The user said, “This seems to be a batch with a poor sealing coat after oxidising aluminium, resulting in phones oxidising with time and changing colour.”

The X users also stated that over 10 units of iPhone 17 Pro Max have shown similar signs, but in a different manner. Some iPhone models are showcasing pink hues only around the camera lenses. Therefore, it may have occurred in only a few units of the smartphones. As of now, none of the iPhone 17 Pro Max owners have reported getting a resolution or an exchange unit. Therefore, we might have to wait for an update.