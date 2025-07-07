iPhone 17 Pro Max leaked renders show what Apple’s big logo shift may look like

Last week, reports emerged suggesting that Apple could change the position of the Apple logo on the new iPhone 17 Pro models, wherein the company might position the logo a little lower than where it is now. Now, tipster MajinBu Official on X has shared a few renders of how this may potentially shape up, especially when coupled with a transparent case that has MagSafe. iPhone 17 Pro models could reportedly get a new back design, along with a logo shift.(Majin Bu On X)

iPhone 17 Pro Max Logo: What The Alleged Renders Reveal

The renders shared by Majin Bu show the alleged iPhone 17 Pro models with a transparent-style MagSafe case. They do look quite odd because the Apple logo, instead of sitting in the centre of the MagSafe magnet ring, which looks symmetrical and in proportion (like it is now with the iPhone 16 Pro), is now slid lower and sits awkwardly with the magnets.

However, this should be taken with a pinch of salt, and of course, if this does end up happening, it will only affect the transparent-style cases and any silicone or third-party cases that block the view of the phone's back.

Has Apple Changed The Position Of The Logo Before?

Yes, the Apple logo used to be situated higher up, in the top half of the phone. This was prior to the iPhone 11 series, but with the iPhone 11, Apple moved the logo down to the centre of the back. So, yes, the company has switched the logo position previously, and now that Apple is expected to debut a fresher design with the iPhone 17 series, this would not be out of the ordinary, as per reports.

Having said that, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may reportedly feature aluminium instead of titanium, along with a slightly different look and feel on the back, with the camera housing extended towards the right side of the phone, and thus is why Apple might also be looking to reposition the logo.