iPhone 17 Pro Max price leaks hint at more storage; But 17 Pro to get slight price hike

Less than a week before the “Awe-Dropping” event on September 9, leaks are painting a clearer picture of the iPhone 17 series. The focus? A subtle price bump for the Pro model, but with an upgrade to storage that smooths the impact. Here's what matters. iPhone 17 Pro Max price leaks ahead of the September 9 event.

What’s changing, and what’s staying

Reports based on a JPMorgan research note suggest that only the iPhone 17 Pro will see a price hike this year. The baseline 128GB variant is being dropped, replaced by a 256GB starting option. That pushes the U.S. price from $999 to $1,099, or roughly ₹1,25,000 in India. Still, with more storage built-in, it barely breaks Apple’s long-held pricing consistency.

The rest of the lineup: iPhone 17, 17 Air, and 17 Pro Max, likely hold steady with last year’s pricing. The 17 Air, seen as a slim replacement for the Plus, is expected to start around $899, though some bet it may go as high as $949.

What we know about India pricing

In India, the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) could debut around ₹1,25,000, consistent with its higher capacity and rumour positioning. Pre-orders begin on September 12, with deliveries expected around September 19, just ahead of festive shopping season.

Design and hardware upgrades in scope

Beyond the pricing plot-twist, rumours point to serious upgrades under the hood:

A new A19 Pro chip, likely built on a 3 nm process.

A 6.3-inch ProMotion OLED display with 120 Hz refresh.

A triple 48 MP camera setup (wide, ultra-wide, periscope).

12 GB of RAM, redesigned aluminium or titanium frame, and new colours like copper-orange and dark blue among them.

Possibly reverse wireless charging and improved thermal management via vapour-chamber cooling.

Why it matters

Apple appears to be walking a tight line, keeping price increases minimal while adding real value via doubled storage and hardware gains. For customers who rely on local storage for 4K video, gaming, or offline workflows, the extra space may justify the cost.

The zero-drama approach for other models keeps them accessible. Meanwhile, Pro buyers might feel nudged, but not nudged enough to pass.