iPhone 17 Pro Max sale begins today: Price in India starts at…

The day is finally here when Apple will open its stores across the globe to welcome fans and buyers to get their hands on the latest iPhone 17 series. Today, we will witness long queues outside of Apple Stores, with people waiting to get their turn to buy their desired iPhone 17 series model. While the entire lineup is impressive with attractive upgrades, many buyers will be eyeing the iPhone 17 Pro Max model, especially in the Cosmic Orange colour variant. iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to be the most popular model as sales will go live today.(REUTERS)

Reportedly, this year's demand for the iPhone 17 Pro Max model is higher than the previous generation. Therefore, the iPhone 17 models will likely sell out faster than expected, making it one of the most popular flagships of the year.

iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India

The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes at a starting price of ₹1,49,900 for the 256GB variant. Buyers can also get 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options, which are priced at ₹1,69,900, ₹1,89,900, and ₹2,29,900, respectively. While the model is slightly expensive than last year, its upgrades, new design, and powerful performance may justify the price.

iPhone 17 Pro Max sale offers

If you buy the iPhone 17 Pro Max Rs. 4000 instant bank discount on ICICI and SBI across Apple resellers, including Croma, Vijay Sales,and India iStore. Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 12000 exchange bonus in Croma. The India iStore is also offering a Rs. 7000 exchange bonus if you exchange your old device with the new iPhone 17 Pro Max. Lastly, buyers can also opt for the EMI option starting at just Rs. 4216 per month.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Specifications and features

The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. For performance, the smartphone is powered by the new A19 Pro chip with a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU and integrated Neural Accelerators. The chip also supports a 16-core Neural Engine for AI-focused tasks and apps.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a 48MP Fusion triple-camera and an 18MP Centre Stage camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5,088mAh battery that supports up to 40W wired charging. In addition, the smartphone runs on iOS 26, bringing the new Liquid Glass UI, Apple Intelligence features, and more.