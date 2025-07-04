iPhone 17 Pro Max to get bigger and heavier, but for the right reason

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max is shaping up to be the company’s most battery-focused flagship yet. While the official unveiling is still expected in September 2025, new leaks suggest that the Pro Max model could include a significantly larger battery, reportedly around 5,000mAh in capacity. iPhone 17 series likely to go through major design revamp.( iDeviceHelp/ YouTube)

The information comes via a Weibo post by leaker Instant Digital, who claims the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a battery close to 5,000mAh. If accurate, this would make it the largest battery ever shipped in an iPhone, marking a clear effort by Apple to extend battery life on its top-tier device.

Battery Growth Year Over Year

Here’s how the reported capacity stacks up against previous Pro Max models:

iPhone 14 Pro Max – 4,323mAh

iPhone 15 Pro Max – 4,422mAh

iPhone 16 Pro Max – 4,676mAh

iPhone 17 Pro Max (rumoured) – ~5,000mAh

This represents nearly a 10% increase in capacity over the iPhone 16 Pro Max, assuming the estimate holds true.

Why the iPhone 17 Pro Max Is Getting Thicker

Previous leaks have already indicated that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be slightly thicker and heavier than its predecessor. This added thickness appears to be in service of housing a bigger battery—suggesting that Apple is prioritising battery endurance over maintaining a slimmer profile.

What Does This Mean for Users?

A larger battery typically results in longer usage time, but the real-world battery life gains will also depend on software optimisation in iOS 26, the efficiency of the A19 Pro chip, and display power management.

Still, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to extend its lead as Apple’s longest-lasting iPhone, especially for users who demand all-day performance without needing a recharge.

With Apple set to launch the iPhone 17 series in just over two months, more details are likely to surface. But for now, all signs point to the Pro Max model delivering the best battery performance Apple has ever offered.