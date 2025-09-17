iPhone 17 Pro Max unboxing: First look at the 1,49,900 Cosmic Orange delight

Apple will begin sales of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in India on September 19, 2025. Marketed as the most powerful iPhones to date, the new Pro models feature a redesigned aluminium unibody, upgraded cameras, an improved heat dissipation system and a rugged build. The refreshed design also introduces an edge-to-edge camera bar, better thermal management and AI-powered capabilities. iPhone 17 Pro series storage options start at 256GB, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max also available in a 2TB variant. Pricing in India begins at Rs. 1,34,900 for the iPhone 17 Pro and Rs. 1,49,900 for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

WATCH VIDEO: iPhone 17 Pro Max (Cosmic Orange) unboxing

A new Cosmic Orange finish, which closely resembles saffron, has emerged as the standout option. Despite the iPhone 17 Pro Max starting at Rs. 1,49,900, the Cosmic Orange variant is already sold out (pre-bookings) in both India and the US. Buyers looking to pick one up now face a delay, with Apple’s online store listing the earliest delivery date as October 8.

Unboxing the iPhone 17 Pro Max remains a minimal affair, as expected from Apple. Inside the box, buyers will find the device itself, a USB Type-C to Type-C charging cable and a SIM ejector tool. For the Cosmic Orange variant, Apple is offering matching MagSafe silicone cases as well as a clear case option.

The iPhone 17 Pro series swaps the titanium frame of previous Pro models for a lightweight aerospace-grade 7000-series aluminium body. It also debuts Ceramic Shield 2, which offers improved scratch resistance while allowing more internal space for a larger battery. The iPhone 17 Pro sports a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the Pro Max goes bigger with a 6.9-inch panel, both offering 120Hz refresh rates.

Powering the flagships is Apple’s new A19 Pro chip with a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU and integrated Neural Accelerators. The chipset is further supported by a 16-core Neural Engine, designed to boost AI-driven tasks and apps. For connectivity, Apple has added the latest C1x modem and N1 chip, bringing Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thread support. To handle thermal performance, the Pro series now features an Apple-designed vapour chamber using deionised water for improved heat management.

In the camera department, the iPhone 17 Pro models include a 48MP Fusion triple-camera setup with a new 48MP telephoto lens. Apple claims it delivers the longest optical-quality zoom yet on iPhone at up to 8x. The front gets an 18MP Centre Stage camera for selfies and video calls. Videography receives a major upgrade with features such as Dolby Vision HDR, 4K120fps recording, ProRes Log, ProRes RAW, Apple Log 2 and a new GenLock feature tailored for professional creators.

Apple is offering the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in three finishes: Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue and Silver. Storage options start at 256GB, with the Pro Max also available in a 2TB variant. Alongside the phones, Apple introduced new accessories including a TechWoven Case, Silicone Case with MagSafe, Clear Case with MagSafe, and a new Crossbody Strap.


