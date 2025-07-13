iPhone 17 RAM leak hints at major memory boost for Pro and Air models

Apple’s iPhone 17 series is still a couple of months away, but fresh leaks have shed light on what to expect under the hood, particularly when it comes to memory. A new report claims that Apple is preparing to upgrade the RAM on three out of the four expected models, giving the Pro and Air variants a notable performance edge. iPhone 17 Pro design surfaced again with expected design changes.(Majin BU/ X)

According to a leak sourced by MacRumors, the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air will each be equipped with 12GB of RAM. This marks a significant jump from the 8GB found on the iPhone 16 Pro models, and it would be the first time Apple offers 12GB memory on a non-Pro iPhone.

The standard iPhone 17, meanwhile, is expected to continue with 8GB RAM, in line with Apple’s strategy to segment its offerings based on performance needs and price brackets.

The leak, originating from Weibo user Fixed Focus Digital, who has had a reasonably accurate track record, also suggests that while the iPhone 17 Air will share the same A19 Pro chip as the Pro models, it may be slightly underpowered due to a 5-core GPU, compared to the 6-core GPU expected in the Pros. This kind of chip binning allows Apple to use slightly less performant chips in lower-tier models while maintaining efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Here’s what the iPhone 17 RAM lineup could look like:

iPhone 17: 8GB

iPhone 17 Air: 12GB

iPhone 17 Pro: 12GB

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 12GB

The increased memory is expected to support Apple’s upcoming Apple Intelligence features in iOS 26, which rely on advanced on-device machine learning. More RAM also means better multitasking and smoother performance for demanding apps, especially relevant as Apple expands support for AI workloads across its devices.

The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to launch in September 2025, alongside the public release of iOS 26. While Apple rarely confirms RAM specs in advance, previous leaks and teardown reports have been accurate.

With 12GB RAM potentially coming to the iPhone 17 Air, Apple seems to be narrowing the gap between its mid-range and Pro models, a move that could attract power users looking for performance without the Pro price tag.