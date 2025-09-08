iPhone 17 series, AirPods Pro 3 launching tomorrow: Know what’s more on the horizon

iPhone 17 launch: Apple will host its annual product launch event tomorrow, September 9, where the company is expected to introduce several new devices. The keynote will begin at 10 a.m. PT (10:30 p.m. IST) and will stream live on Apple’s official website, YouTube, and Apple TV app. The event is likely to feature the iPhone 17 series, new Apple Watch models, AirPods Pro 3, and multiple software updates. Apple is set to reveal iPhone 17, new Apple Watches, AirPods Pro 3, and more tomorrow.(Tim Cook/X)

iPhone 17 Series Launch

The major highlight of the event is expected to be the iPhone 17 series. Apple is set to announce four new models, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The standard iPhone 17 may arrive with a larger display, a 24MP front camera, ProMotion technology, and an always-on display. The new iPhone 17 Air could debut with a slim design, a 6.6-inch screen, an A19 chip, and a single rear camera. The iPhone 17 Pro may feature a redesigned camera bar, an A19 Pro chip, a 48MP telephoto lens, and a 24MP front camera. The top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max will include the Pro features along with a thicker frame to accommodate a larger battery.

New Apple Watches

Apple is also gearing up to update its smartwatch lineup. The Apple Watch Series 11 is expected to retain its design but will run on a faster S-series chip and support 5G connectivity. The rugged Apple Watch Ultra 3 could feature a larger display with slimmer bezels, the new S11 chip, satellite connectivity, and possible blood pressure monitoring. Meanwhile, the Watch SE 3 may see its first refresh since 2022 with a plastic body option, bigger displays, and a new processor.

AirPods Pro 3 and Other Devices

The Apple AirPods Pro 3 may launch with an H3 chip, improved noise cancellation, heart-rate monitoring, and a redesigned charging case. Apple could also release stable versions of iOS 26, watchOS 26, and other software announced earlier this year at WWDC.

Possible Other Launches

Speculation also points to Apple showcasing new accessories such as AirTag 2, a refreshed Apple TV 4K, the second-generation HomePod mini, or an updated Vision Pro headset. If not revealed tomorrow, these products may launch later in the year.