iPhone 17 series sales have just started, and buyers have already begun to face software-related bugs. Reportedly, a few iPhone 17 users are facing problems in downloading Apple Intelligence features, hence they are unable to access AI features and tools. In addition, if the AI features are reloaded, they are not working on the device, already raising eyebrows after the purchase. Now, it is being reported that Apple is aware of the issue and will bring out the fix soon for iPhone 17 users. Therefore, if you are also facing a similar problem, then here’s when you can expect a fix. Some iPhone 17 users are reported to be facing problems downloading Apple Intelligence.(iPhone 17 users are unable to use these features, Apple is…)

Apple Intelligence is not working on iPhone 17

iPhone 17 users have reported a new bug on their phones as they are unable to access the Apple Intelligence features on their devices. While it's not a widespread issue and only some users are facing this issue, but all four models are reported to be affected. Reports suggest that iPhone is prompting users to download Apple Intelligence, but the features are already present in the phone’s storage. This is suggested to be a bug on some iPhone 17 models, which needs to be fixed for users to access AI features.

Well, it's not the first time the iPhone 17 series has come to light for a major issue, as recently the base iPhone 17 model was reported having cellular issues, and the iPhone 17 Pro models were seen with dense scratches on the rear panel. As far as the Apple Intelligence issue is concerned, MacRumors highlighted that Apple is aware of the issue and is currently working on bringing the fix soon.

Some users have also reported fixing the issue by making the following adjustments on their iPhone 17 models:

- Try changing your data network from cellular to WiFi.

- Turn on Aeroplane Mode and turn it back off after a few minutes.

- Reset your iPhone, and set up the device again

- Try changing the iPhone language and resetting it as per your requirements.

- Reset iPhone’s settings

If the above-mentioned methods do not work, then you may have to wait until the next iOS 26 update, which may bring the fix for this issue.