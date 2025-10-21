iPhone 17 vs iQOO 15 5G: Price in India, specifications, and features compared

Apple has recently announced the iPhone 17 series, bringing upgraded performance, camera, and battery life. The iPhone 17 looks quite impressive based on specifications, and many of you may have been planning to buy the phone. However, there are several other flagship phones which are yet to make a debut and compete with the iPhone 17. One such impressive flagship is the iQOO 15 5G, which is confirmed to launch in India next month. Therefore, before making your flagship purchase, know how iPhone 17 compares to the iQOO 15 5G based on rumoured specifications and features. Know if you should wait for the iQOO 15 5G or get the iPhone 17.(iQOO)

iPhone 17 vs iQOO 15 5G: Price in India

The iPhone 17 is launched at a starting price of Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB variant in India. However, the iQOO 15 5G is expected to be priced around Rs. 65,000 in India.

iPhone 17 vs iQOO 15 5G: Design and display

The iPhone 17 flaunts a premium design with matte-glass back and aluminium frame. However, it looks quite identical to its predecessor. It also offers an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and Ceramic Shield 2 protection. On the other hand, the iQOO 15 5G also looks quite similar to its predecessor; however, it has a new rear panel design, which looks quite attractive. The smartphone is expected to offer both IP68 and IP69 ratings for water protection.

For display, the iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Whereas, the iQOO 15 is expected to have a bigger 6.85-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution.

iPhone 17 vs iQOO 15 5G: Performance and battery life

iPhone 17 is powered by the new A19 chip paired with 12GB of RAM. This processor offers powerful performance and AI capabilities. On the other hand, the iQOO 15 5G is confirmed to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor along with a Q3 gaming chip. The iQOO 15 may offer 12GB of RAM as well, making it a performance-centric phone.

In terms of battery life, the iPhone 17 is backed by a 3,692 mAh battery that supports 40W wired charging. Whereas, the iQOO 15 is expected to have a significantly bigger battery with 7000mAh, and it may support 100W wired charging.

iPhone 17 vs iQOO 15 5G: Camera

The iPhone 17 features a dual camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the iQOO 15 is expected to feature a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto lens.