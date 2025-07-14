iPhone 17e: 5 things to know about Apple’s upcoming budget iPhone

Apple appears to be doubling down on its effort to make budget-friendly iPhones a regular part of the lineup. After the iPhone 16e’s early 2025 debut, all signs point toward an iPhone 17e arriving next spring. Here are five key things we know so far about the device that could become Apple’s new go-to option for cost-conscious buyers. iPhone 16e made a surprise debut as the tech enthusiasts were waiting for iPhone SE 4 launch.(Apple)

1. A New Chip: A19 Comes to Entry-Level iPhones

The biggest confirmed upgrade for the iPhone 17e is its processor. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will equip the new model with the same A19 chip that powers the iPhone 17. That’s a step up from the A18 found in the 16e and could ensure better long-term performance, especially when it comes to future Apple Intelligence features.

2. Design Likely to Stay the Same

The iPhone 17e is expected to retain the same design as the iPhone 16e. That includes a single 48MP rear camera, a notch with Face ID, and no Dynamic Island. While some may have hoped for the newer punch-hole design or an extra lens, Apple seems focused on maintaining a consistent, affordable design for this model.

3. Dynamic Island Still Not Expected

While many fans are calling for Dynamic Island to make its way to all iPhone models, there’s no indication yet that the iPhone 17e will receive the feature. Apple may continue to keep this reserved for its Pro and standard models to create a clear product hierarchy.

4. Early 2026 Launch Expected

Following the iPhone 16e’s February 2025 debut, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17e in spring 2026, likely around the same time. The device is internally code-named V159, and will reportedly launch alongside a wave of new products, including M5 MacBook Pros, updated iPads, and a new external monitor.

5. Apple’s Budget iPhone Strategy Is Here to Stay

The iPhone 17e suggests that Apple is moving toward a more consistent annual budget iPhone refresh, similar to what it did with the iPhone SE line, except now under the new “e” branding. With a flagship chip and a lower price tag, the 17e may hit the sweet spot for those who want a modern iPhone without paying top-tier prices.