iPhone 18 Pro models are tipped to feature an under-display Face ID system

Apple has been on a journey to transform the iPhone experience with subtle design changes and upgrades. This year, Apple is planning to introduce a whole new smartphone model, the iPhone 17 Air, which will be hyped for its ultra-slim design. Furthermore, we can also see some design changes to iPhone 17 Pro models with a new camera module, a smaller Dynamic Island and others. While we wait to see the iPhone 17 series, leaks surrounding the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have already started to circulate, hinting towards major design changes. Reportedly, the 2026 iPhone Pro models are tipped to feature an under-display Face ID system, which may likely replace the Dynamic Island from the display and give it a whole new look and feel. Therefore, know what the iPhone 18 series has in store for the buyers. iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to get a display upgrade with a new Face ID system.(Unsplash)

iPhone 18 Pro under-display Face ID system

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to get a major display upgrade in 2026. Reportedly, the 2026 Pro models may come with 6.27-inch and 6.86-inch display sizes, showcasing no major differences compared to the current models. Furthermore, the displays may support LTPO technology with 1.5K resolution. It is also suggested that the iPhones are tipped to feature HIAA (Hole-in-Active-Area) design, which will support a selfie camera and an under-display Face ID system.

Now, the HIAA may raise some questions, well, people who are not familiar with the concept, this design is similar to a punch hole design that is placed by removing the pixel matrix of the display for the camera lens. Therefore, with the new display design, Apple may plan to remove the Dynamic Island, which was first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro models. Apple also plans to remove all types of cutouts from the display by bringing an uninterrupted and edge-to-edge display. Therefore, the under-display Face ID system could be the first step for achieving such heights for smartphones.

Notably, we have more than a year for the iPhone 18 series release, and till then, Apple could make several changes, depending on the availability of the right components, production challenges, and others. Therefore, we will have to wait until September 2026 to know how Apple plans to revolutionise its iPhones. As of now, we are eagerly waiting for the iPhone 17 series and to get hands-on experience with the new iOS 26 update.