iPhone 18 series to bring major performance boost over iPhone 17: Here’s what we know

This year, Apple has been working on several upgrades for its iPhone model after bringing similar-looking models for years. While the iPhone 17 series is set for a major design upgrade, the 2026 iPhone 18 series is expected to bring major upgrades in the performance segment. This comes as an early leak, as Apple built for its next year’s iPhone model, and the company is already racing to perfection. Well, this is not the first time we have heard about this upgrade and it is also known that Apple brings a new chipset every year. But what’s new with the iPhone 18 series? Here’s everything you need to know about the upgrades. Know what performance upgrades are expected for next year’s iPhone 18 series. (Unsplash)

iPhone 18 Pro performance upgrade

Over the past few months, the iPhone 17 series has been in talks for its new design and upgrades. However, the 2026 iPhone 18 series has been stealing the limelight with this latest rumour circulating over the internet. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has been working to bring 2nm chips for the iPhone 18 Pro. Additionally, the standard models may also get this new chip technology, bringing powerful and more efficient performance. This means that the A20 series chip will be built through TSMC’s 2nm process. Earlier, these chips were expected to launch with the iPhone 17 series. However, it is suggested that the plans were delayed for the iPhone 18 models.

Alongside a new generation of processors, the iPhone 18 series is also tipped to feature Apple’s in-house C2 chip which is the second-generation 5G modem. Therefore, the smartphone will be able to support faster 5G connections, similar to the current iPhone 16e model.

Now, the question which may cross your mind is whether you should buy the iPhone 17 series? Well, recent reports suggest that the upcoming series is slated for major upgrades in all areas including design, performance, and camera, bringing a better experience than the current iPhone 16 series models. However, if you are already using the latest version of the iPhone, you do not need to upgrade now or next year since iPhone devices last for years, which makes it unique from other competitors in the market.

Additionally, you should also keep in mind that these claims are based on leaks and do not bring surety till Apple officially introduces the products.