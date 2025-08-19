iPhone 18 to skip September 2026 launch as Apple to revamp release cycle- Report

Over the years, Apple has announced its flagship iPhone models in either September or October. This year, we could see all the iPhone 17 models next year. However, this might not be the case for the iPhone 18 series. According to South Korea's ETNews, the iPhone 18 is reportedly expected to skip the September 2026 launch. But will Apple launch its standard iPhone at all? Well, Apple will likely revamp its release cycle, shifting the iPhone 18 launch to 2027. Therefore, there will be no iPhone 18 launch next year, but we might see other high-end models as part of Apple’s fall launch. The iPhone 18 model will likely skip Apple’s fall release next year. ( AFP)

iPhone 18 launch timeline

The South Korean report highlighted that Apple could make a big change to its release cycle starting from 2026. The company has also started to inform several of its suppliers that iPhone 18 will not be part of Apple’s 2026 September release. However, the iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will likely be released in the fall of 2026. On the other hand, the iPhone 18 model is expected to launch in 2027 alongside the affordable iPhone 18e.

This change in the release schedule could have a major impact on buyers’ minds since next year they will have to choose from higher-end models, which are significantly expensive than the standard models. Now, people planning to buy the base variants will have to wait until 2027, about 6 six months after the iPhone 18 Pro models launch. Reports suggest that the change in release schedule has been made to introduce Apple’s first foldable iPhone. Therefore, the foldable may also join Apple’s fall launch next year.

Therefore, Apple’s release cycle has been divided into ‌two phases, with high-end models launching in the second half of the year and standard models launching in the first half of the year. The change has also begun with Apple releasing the iPhone 16e, and now the E-series will be accompanied by the base flagship model.

Previously a similar news was also reported by The Information and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, highlighting Apple’s plans for phased release. However, now the plans may have been finalised for the iPhone 18 series. As of now, we are awaiting the launch of the iPhone 17 series, which is expected to take place on September 9.