iPhone Fold hints at Apple’s biggest battery yet- All details

Apple has been rumoured to announce its first foldable device, the iPhone Fold, in 2026. As the tech giant finalises plans, several leaks surrounding the foldable are circulating online, giving us early glimpses of what to expect. Now, in the latest leak, a tipster has revealed the expected battery size of the iPhone Fold, and it could be Apple's biggest battery ever for an iPhone. If the rumours are true, then the iPhone Fold could compete with some of the most popular foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. iPhone Fold battery could be around a 5400mAh battery or bigger.(AP)

A Korean tipster who goes by the name yeux1122 revealed that Apple could bring a battery capacity between 5,400 to 5,800 mAh for the iPhone Fold. This leak was reported from Apple’s supply chain, which previously hinted towards the iPhone Air’s battery capacity. Currently, the iPhone 17 Pro Max has the biggest 5,088mAh battery, but in 2026, the iPhone Fold may take the crown.

Reportedly, the iPhone Fold will be divided into two sections, with each consisting of a single battery. Therefore, the foldable iPhone could be similar to placing two iPhone Airs side-by-side, hence the massive battery capacity makes sense. In addition, if you get a bigger battery than 5400mAh, then iPhone Fold will also overthrow Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which currently has 4400mAh of battery size. However, the Honour Magic V5 in China has the biggest 6,100 mAh battery, despite maintaining a slim build.

Apart from a bigger battery, the iPhone Fold is expected to be powered by the A20 series chip, if it makes a 2026 debut. The foldable may run on iOS 27, which will likely be customised for folding or bigger display phones. Now, we will have to wait until September 2026 to confirm these claims and see how Apple plans to compete with other brands by bringing its first-ever foldable iPhone.