iPhone Fold launch in 2026: Foldable may have a combined titanium and aluminium frame

Apple is expected to launch its first-ever foldable phone next year, and people are quite curious to know what the device will look like. As the launch approaches, leaks and rumours surrounding the iPhone Fold have started to circulate, giving us an early glimpse of the foldable. Now, the latest leak suggests that the iPhone Fold is expected to get a premium frame that may include both titanium and aluminium. This is reported to be the first time Apple could use a mixed metal chassis for its iPhone. iPhone Fold is launching next year with a sturdy build as Apple continues to integrate titanium.(Bloomberg)

iPhone Fold design features leaked

According to analyst Jeff Pu, the iPhone Fold is expected to get a mix of titanium and aluminium frame. The analyst also highlighted that Apple is planning to use more titanium for its products, especially for next next-generation iPhone Air and iPhone Fold, which are expected to launch in 2026. Well, this is not the first time the use of two metals has come to light, as analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also reported that Apple may use multiple materials for its foldable iPhones.

While the iPhone Fold frame will have a mixed metal chassis, the hinge that will manage the fold functionality is expected to be made of stainless steel and titanium. Pu also added that these could be made up of Liquidmetal, which may bring enhanced durability.

Apart from these upgrades, Apple’s foldable is reported to have a book-style foldable design, and it may have a slim design like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. The iPhone Fold could be as thin as 4.5mm when unfolded. In addition, the foldable may feature a 5.5-inch cover and a 7.8-inch main display.

As far as the launch date is concerned, the iPhone Fold is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models in September 2026. Now, to confirm these claims, we will have to wait until launch to know what the foldable will look like and how it will compete with other phones in the foldable market.