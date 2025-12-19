iPhone Fold may not arrive in 2026, here’s why

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone may not reach users as quickly as expected, even if the company unveils it next year. According to well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, development delays and manufacturing challenges could push meaningful availability of the iPhone Fold closer to 2027. There have been reports suggesting Apple initially aimed to ship between 8 and 10 million units of the foldable iPhone in its first year. (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Kuo recently shared fresh insights during an appearance on the MacroMicro podcast, followed by a detailed note expanding on Apple’s foldable plans. While Apple is still expected to announce its first foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026, Kuo cautions that production timelines are far from smooth.

At the heart of the delay are early-stage yield issues and difficulties in scaling up manufacturing. Foldable devices rely on complex components, especially flexible displays and hinges, areas where even established players like Samsung took several generations to stabilise. For Apple, which typically prioritises high-quality mass production, these challenges could significantly slow shipments.

Kuo suggests the launch strategy may resemble the original iPhone X in 2017. That device was announced alongside other iPhones but reached consumers later due to supply constraints. Similarly, the iPhone Fold could be revealed on schedule in 2026, but actual sales volumes may remain extremely limited until late in the year, or even spill into 2027.

Despite these hurdles, Apple reportedly feels pressure to introduce the foldable next year, even if volumes are small. Kuo notes that Apple sees foldable phones as the next major smartphone evolution, one that must be addressed before more futuristic products like display-equipped smart glasses become mainstream.

There have been reports suggesting Apple initially aimed to ship between 8 and 10 million units of the foldable iPhone in its first year. However, Kuo believes these estimates are optimistic. Based on conversations with supply chain partners, he says shipment projections are likely to be revised downward as technical challenges persist and final specifications are locked in later than planned.

If Kuo’s assessment proves accurate, early adopters may face shortages well into 2026, with the iPhone Fold remaining a rare and premium device at launch. For most users, Apple’s first foldable iPhone may realistically become accessible only in 2027, underscoring just how cautious the company is when entering entirely new product categories.