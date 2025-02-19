iPhone SE 4 could launch today but know this truth about SE models' resale value

iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch later today, based on numerous reports, and even a post on X hinting at the same by Apple CEO Tim Cook. Now, many of you might be excited about the iPhone SE 4 for its alleged value-for-money proposition, including the Apple A18 chipset, Apple Intelligence features, and a modern design—all at mid-range pricing. But what if we told you that iPhone SE models are among the fastest-depreciating recent iPhone models? iPhone SE models always serve as the entry point to Apple's iPhone lineup.(Unsplash)

Yes, according to a report by SellCell, while iPhone SE models promise affordability and premium performance, they also tend to depreciate faster than flagship iPhones.

Here's everything you need to know about how iPhone SE models fare while reselling, and how they compare to premium offerings like the iPhone 15 series. Read on.

iPhone SE Models Tend To Lose Around Half Their Value In First Month After Launch

According to SellCell, the third-generation iPhone SE, launched in 2022 and the latest SE model to date, lost an average of 42.6% of its value in just one month. By six months, its value had dropped by 57.8%.

In comparison, flagship iPhone models like the iPhone 15 series lost only 28.8% of their value in one month and 27.8% in six months, showing a significantly lower depreciation rate.

And it's not just the iPhone SE 3. The second-generation iPhone SE, launched in 2020, saw a similar trend, losing 50.8% of its value within six months. In contrast, the iPhone 14, depreciated by only 31.1%.

So, what can we conclude from this? While iPhone SE models launch at mid-range pricing and are far more affordable than the mainline iPhone series, they tend to lose their value faster over time.

Not All Compact iPhones, However, Depreciate This Quickly

SellCell also compared the iPhone SE's depreciation to another small device—the iPhone 13 mini. The iPhone 13 mini lost just 19.2% of its value in one month, compared to the iPhone SE 3’s 42.6%. Over 12 months, the iPhone 13 mini depreciated by 46.1%, whereas the iPhone SE 3 lost 64.4% of its value.

Why Do iPhone SE Models Lose Their Value Quickly?

If you think about it, the iPhone SE is positioned as an entry-level device in Apple's lineup, while the mainline iPhone series is always the flagship and therefore more desirable to the average user.

We feel, what ends up happening is that the mainline iPhones are always in higher demand in the used smartphone market, which helps them retain their value. In India, we've seen similar trends—where you can now find a used second-generation iPhone SE for as little as ₹12,000-15,000, or around ₹20,000, if the condition is mint. In contrast, models like the iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 tend to hold their value much better.

It's also worth noting that iPhone SE models have traditionally featured dated designs, which impacts their resale value. Customers often feel they are buying an outdated product with fast hardware, leading to quicker depreciation.

How Will The iPhone SE 4 (Or iPhone 16e Fare)

However, it remains to be seen how the iPhone SE 4 performs in this regard, as it is expected to feature a more modern design reminiscent of the iPhone 14. There are also rumours that Apple might rebrand the iPhone SE series, possibly naming it the iPhone 16e to introduce a more premium perception.

Additionally, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature flagship capabilities like Apple Intelligence, which could influence its long-term value.

Note: SellCell compiled this data by analysing trade-in prices from U.S. buyback companies. The figures are based on the highest price available for unlocked phones in mint condition.