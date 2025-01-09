iPhone SE 4 isn’t launching this month; may debut in April if all goes to plan, says Gurman

Earlier this week, there were rumours that the iPhone SE 4, or the iPhone 16e, or whatever Apple ends up calling it, would launch this month in January. This was completely contrary to the information that had come out so far, which suggested that the next budget Apple phone would launch sometime around March or April, as suggested by multiple industry experts. Now, Mark Gurman, known for his accurate reporting, has come forward to refute these rumours, stating that the iPhone SE 4 is not going to launch in January. Instead, the launch is expected to happen in April. iPhone SE 4 isn't coming in January per Mark Gurman.(Unsplash)

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 price tipped ahead of launch, may come as good news for buyers

‘iPhone SE Replacement’ Not Launching This Month: Gurman

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman took to X, stating that a report claiming the iPhone SE 4 would launch in January was completely untrue. He added that there are new iPads and an iPhone SE model being developed on the iOS 18.3 train, but this doesn’t mean they will launch together this month. Instead, it means they will launch before iOS 18.4 in April, if all goes according to plan.

This aligns with what other reports have predicted over the past few months. So, it remains to be seen when Apple will eventually launch the iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16e.

iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16e?

According to information first revealed by tipster Focus Digital, Apple could rebrand the iPhone SE line, calling the next iPhone SE—the iPhone 16e. We think this could offer better relatibility, and of course, with the iPhone 16 branding attached to the budget model, it would appeal more to the masses, as they might perceive it as part of the iPhone 16 series, which would certainly boost its appeal.

Also, the iPhone SE branding has traditionally been linked to mid-range offerings, while the number series has been reserved for flagship models. We feel, rebranding the SE to iPhone 16e could potentially boost Apple’s sales.