iPhone users, Apple has added this addictive ‘Little Bird’ ringtone in iOS 26

Apple recently released the iOS 26 developer beta 6, and it packs a slew of new upgrades alongside new ringtones. Yes, there are a total of six new ringtones with iOS 26 beta 6, and some of them are new takes on the already existing ‘Reflection’ ringtone, which comes as the default ringtone on iPhones, but there’s also a new surprise ringtone from Apple called ‘Little Bird.’ iPhone 17 series will ship with iOS 26.(Apple)

We think it is catchy enough to become the new iPhone identity like the previous ringtones did, including the OG Xylophone, which you can still access, and of course the Reflection ringtone, which you find on most iPhones these days.

Fresh New iPhones, Fresh New Ringtones

It’s another story that most people like to have their iPhones on silent mode and just have them vibrate whenever a call or notification comes. But this is, of course, a welcome addition.

It could also symbolise one more thing, a big change for Apple. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to bring a design change after multiple years. This is because iPhone Pro models have looked technically the same since the iPhone 11 Pro, with the same triangular camera setup laid out in the top left of the back. But now Apple is expected to introduce a much bigger camera module, and the “look” of the Pro models is expected to change based on credible reports.

So this could be Apple’s way of creating a new identity for the iPhone, from both a visual as well as a sensory perspective.

Note: You can tap here to listen to the new Little Bird ringtone. Also, if you are crafty enough, you could technically even use it as a ringtone on your phone now.