iPhone users get latest iOS 26 beta with new animations and a Dynamic Island warning feature: Details

Apple has rolled out iOS 26 Developer Beta 5, bringing several tweaks ahead of the final iOS 26 release expected in September, including changed button placements, bouncy animations, and functional upgrades. iOS 26 brings a major visual overhaul, deeper AI integration via Apple Intelligence, and significant improvements.(Apple)

Here are the details. Read on.

Animations for the Control Center and more

When it comes to the control center, there's a new animation in place which makes switching between the various toggles and various pages of the control center more bouncy. So whenever the page changes, the elements on the screen actually appear to bounce.

There is a new animation change in the lock screen, too. Just like the Control Center, the bouncy animations are also a part of passcode entry on the lock screen, wherein the numbers actually bounce.

Functional Changes

You can now also see if a Wi-Fi network is password protected in the control center itself; there will be a lock icon next to the Wi-Fi network if it is password protected. Further, when it comes to Dynamic Island as spotted by MacRumors, there's a new low battery warning that comes when your iPhone hits 20%, and it also gives you the option to turn on low power mode from then and there.

Apart from these, there are several aesthetic changes as well across the UI, including the liquid glass border being bigger for the home screen dock, new icons, and more.

When is iOS 26 expected to be released?

A stable release of iOS 26 is expected sometime in September, the same month the new iPhone 17 series is likely to launch, according to various reports. Notably, a public beta of iPadOS 26 has already been released, which indicates that development is well underway. Also, the animation updates and addition of smaller details in iOS 26 Developer Beta 5 suggest the update is nearing completion and is set to arrive soon.

