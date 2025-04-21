iPhone users, this CarPlay hack lets you watch videos on your car’s screen

iPhone users can now play videos and browse the web on their car’s infotainment system via CarPlay, something Apple has historically restricted. Passengers and drivers have been requesting to gain access to video apps and web browsers when parked for a long time, however Apple has continued to limit CarPlay support to a narrow range of approved app categories. Despite harsh restrictions from the Cupertino-based tech giant, a utility app called Sidecar has managed to sneak through an update that introduces a workaround, at least for now. Apple has not announced any official relaxation of its rules regarding CarPlay, and this new feature is likely the result of an oversight rather than a policy change.(Pixabay)

Sidecar’s latest update allows users to input a URL on their iPhone, which can then be accessed through the CarPlay interface. From there, the app loads the web page and plays video content, provided the vehicle is parked. Although Apple has not changed its policy, it appears that the feature has flown under the radar during the App Store’s review process. It’s not a full-fledged browser in terms of functionality, and the video experience remains basic, but it marks a notable shift from Apple’s typically tight control over CarPlay capabilities.

Apple Policy Remains Unchanged

As mentioned earlier, Apple has not announced any official relaxation of its rules regarding CarPlay, and this new feature in Sidecar is likely the result of an oversight rather than a policy change. The tech giant has historically blocked apps that offer general web browsing or video playback to prevent driver distraction, only allowing certain navigation, messaging, and audio apps.

Given this stance, users should be cautious. There’s no guarantee that future updates to Sidecar will continue to include this web feature. Apple could request its removal or reject updates that retain it.

Use It While You Can

Sidecar is available as a free download on the App Store, with the browser and video functionality unlocked via a one-time in-app purchase. Given the uncertainty around the app’s continued approval, you may want to treat it as a limited-time opportunity.