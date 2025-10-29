iPhone users to get new features soon as Apple prepares iOS 26.1 rollout

Apple is gearing up to release iOS 26.1, the next incremental update to its iPhone software, which has just reached the Release Candidate (RC) stage for beta testers. The update is expected to roll out publicly in early November, bringing with it a mix of visual refinements, new gestures, and behind-the-scenes improvements designed to make the iPhone experience smoother and smarter. The update is expected to roll out publicly in early November, bringing with it a mix of visual refinements.

Customisable Liquid Glass design

Building on the sleek aesthetics of iOS 26, Apple is giving users more control over how their iPhone interface looks. The new “Liquid Glass” customisation toggle allows users to adjust the transparency level of system backgrounds, choosing between “Clear” and “Tinted” modes in Display and Brightness settings. This subtle but stylish tweak offers a more personal touch for those who like fine-tuning their home screen appearance.

Slide to stop alarms and timers

In a small but meaningful usability change, Apple has introduced a new “slide to stop” gesture for alarms and timers. Replacing the old tap-to-stop button, this gesture reduces accidental dismissals while adding a more natural, tactile feel to waking up or managing countdowns.

Lock screen and Apple Music improvements

Apple continues to refine its interface with smarter controls. Users can now disable the “swipe to open Camera” shortcut on the lock screen, a feature long requested by those who frequently trigger it unintentionally. In Apple Music, listeners can now swipe left or right on the mini-player to skip between songs, making navigation quicker and more fluid.

Apple TV rebrand and wider language support

In anticipation of the upcoming Apple TV+ rebrand, the update introduces a refreshed, more colourful Apple TV app icon. The service will now simply be called “Apple TV.” Meanwhile, Apple is expanding language support for its AI-powered Apple Intelligence and AirPods Live Translation features, adding Danish, Turkish, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, and Italian.

Smarter background security

Under the hood, iOS 26.1 enhances device protection with a new “Background Security Improvements” option. This feature will automatically install small security patches between major updates, effectively replacing the older Rapid Security Response system.

While not a major overhaul, iOS 26.1 demonstrates Apple’s continued focus on polish, personalisation, and protection, keeping the iPhone ecosystem refined and reliable with each new update.