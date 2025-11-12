iQOO 15 5G mobile price in India to start at Rs…

iQOO 15 5G mobile is launching in India on November 26, 2025, bringing flagship performance and user experiences. While we are awaiting the official debut, the Indian pricing of the smartphone has been leaked online, giving us an early glimpse of what buyers may have to pay. Based on the leaked pricing, the iQOO 15 5G is expected to be the cheapest flagship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Hence, it may attract several buyers and be popular around the launch. Therefore, know how the iQOO 15 5G may cost during launch. The iQOO 15 price in India will likely start at around Rs. 60,000.

iQOO 15 5G mobile price in India and pre-order benefits

According to Gadgets 360’s exclusive report, the iQOO 15 5G could cost around Rs. 60,000. This pricing may also include launch offers, hence the official pricing is expected to be around Rs. 65,000 for the base storage variants. Now, we will have to wait until November 26 to confirm these price expectations.

iQOO will also start the pre-order of the iQOO 15 from November 20. It also includes a limited-time Priority Pass, which brings benefits like free iQOO TWS 1e and a 12-month extended warranty. Buyers just have to pay a refundable amount of Rs. 1,000 to pre-book the iQOO 15.

iQOO 15 5G: Specs and features to expect

The iQOO 15 5G is expected to feature a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 OLED display that could offer 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 6,000 nits peak brightness. As mentioned above, the smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, competing with upcoming smartphones like the OnePlus 15, Realme GT 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, and others.

iQOO has also confirmed that the smartphone will feature a triple camera system that will include a 50MP Sony IMX921 VCS main sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera.