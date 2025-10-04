iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Price in India, specifications, and features compared

Popular smartphone brands, including iQOO, Realme, OnePlus, and others, are preparing for their flagship smartphone launch. Several models, such as iQOO 15, Realme GT 8 Pro, and OnePlus 15, are expected to debut in China this month. With the launch nearing, several leaks surrounding the devices have confirmed the specifications. Whereas brands have also started to tease the smartphone, creating hype ahead of the launch. Now, to know which model to buy this year, we have curated a specification comparison between the iQOO 15 5G and Realme GT 8 Pro 5G. iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Know which Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered phone to buy.(iQOO/ Realme)

iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Design

The iQOO 15 5G design has now been confirmed in the Chinese market, showcasing similarities with the predecessor. The smartphone features a square camera module with curved edges, housing three camera lenses and an LED flash. The rear panel also has a flame-like textured design, which gives it a unique look. We also expect the smartphone to offer IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance.

On the other hand, the Realme GT 8 Pro design is yet to be revealed, but the company has confirmed that the smartphone will offer a detachable rear camera module, allowing users to reposition it as per their liking. In addition, the smartphone is expected to offer an IP69 rating for water jet protection.

iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Display

For display, the iQOO 15 5G is expected to feature a 6.85-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. Whereas, the Realme GT 8 Pro 5G could come with a 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. While we are yet to know about iQOO’s brightness nits, the Realme model could offer up to 6000nits peak brightness.

iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Performance

The iQOO 15 5G and Realme GT 8 Pro 5G are both confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. However, iQOO 15 is expected to feature an extra Q3 gaming chip for advanced gaming performance. Apart from chipsets, we are yet to confirm the RAM and storage options.

iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Camera

The iQOO 15 5G will likely feature a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, it may come with a 32MP selfie camera.

On the other hand, the Realme GT 8 Pro 5G could feature a 50MP main camera, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, it may feature a 16MP front camera.

iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Battery

The iQOO 15 5G is expected to feature a 7000mAh battery that may support 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. On the other hand, the Realme GT 8 Pro 5G will likely be powered by an 8000mAh battery with 80W wired charging.

iQOO 15 5G vs Realme GT 8 Pro 5G: Price in India

As per leaks and rumours, the iQOO 15 5G and Realme GT 8 Pro 5G are both expected to launch under Rs. 65,000 in India for the base variants. However, we are yet to get an official price reveal for the flagships.