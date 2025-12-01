iQOO 15 goes on sale in India today: Check price, sale offers, availability and more

iQOO will open the first sale of its latest flagship smartphone, the iQOO 15, in India starting today, December 1. The device was officially launched in the country on November 26, following its initial debut in China in October. The iQOO 15 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and offers up to 16GB of RAM. It features a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The iQOO 15 is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery and supports 100W wired fast charging. iQOO 15 will be available for purchase in India today at 12 pm IST.

iQOO 15: Price in India

The iQOO 15 is available in two configurations in India. The base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs. 72,999. Meanwhile, the higher-end model, which comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 79,999. The device will be available in two colour options: Alpha (black) and Legend (white).

Interested buyers can purchase the iQOO 15 through multiple channels, including Amazon, the iQOO e-store, Vivo exclusive stores, and other offline retail outlets across India. Sales officially begin today at 12 pm IST.

iQOO 15: Launch Offers and Discounts

For early buyers, iQOO has introduced several offers. Customers can receive an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 7,000 when paying through Axis, HDFC, and ICICI Bank cards. With this offer, the effective price for the 12GB + 256GB variant drops to Rs. 64,999, while the 16GB + 512GB model is available for Rs. 71,999.

Alternatively, buyers can choose an exchange offer of the same value. The final price under this scheme depends on the model and condition of the old smartphone, as well as the offer’s availability at the customer’s location. Eligible buyers can also use an additional Rs. 1,000 discount coupon. Buyers who prefer to spread the cost can avail no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months.