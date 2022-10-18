iQoo to launch Neo 7 on October 20. Check likely price, specifications here

iQoo, a subsidiary of China's Vivo, will launch its next product – the Neo 7 smartphone – on October 20. Ahead of the launch, iQoo disclosed some features of the Neo 7 on Sina Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website, according to a report in HT's sister publication Live Hindustan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are some features and specifications of the smartphone:

(1.) It has a 5,000mAh battery which supports fast charging of up to 120W. The battery charges the device 'within minutes.'

(2.) Neo 7 has Samsung's 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Also, the display supports HDR10+ content.

(3.) MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC processor powers the phone. Also, for photography, the model comes with Sony's 50MP IMX 766V camera on its rear end, while for selfie, there's a 16MP camera on the front.

(4.) iQoo will launch the product in 3 variants: 8GB+28GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB.

(5.) Neo 7 may have a price range of around ₹30,000 as its predecessor, the Neo 6, was launched earlier this year at a starting price of ₹29,999.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail