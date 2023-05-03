Is NBA superstar Kevin Durant joining Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Operator lineup?

Activision’s the Call of Duty franchise has always been a popular video game among fans, and it seems that the developers of the game are always looking for new ways and updates to keep the game fresh and intriguing. Recently, there has been some speculation circulating that a popular NBA star will soon be added to the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2’s lineup of Operators, and fans have been speculating on who that star might be.

Kevin Durant takes on a new battlefront as a possible operator in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. (Image Credit: Activision/Twitter)

For those unfamiliar with the ‘Operator’ term, an Operator in Call of Duty is a specially equipped combatant controlled by a real person and not AI. The game has a long history of turning beloved professional athletes into Operator skins that are only available for a limited-time event, such as Neymar Jr., Paul Pogba, and Lionel Messi, who were all available as Operator skins during the 2022 World Cup.

The speculation began when the official Call of Duty Twitter account posted a tweet featuring a lightly animated image that shows an Operator parachuting into a warzone while mid-dunk. Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed a couple of notable signs in the 11-second clip that may reveal who the unseen Operator may be. Zooming in on the Operator's face reveals what appears to be the silhouette of NBA champion Kevin Durant. As if that weren’t enough, fans also spotted the words “Easy Money Sniper” spray-painted on the side of a building, which used to be Durant's Instagram handle.

If Durant is ultimately revealed to be the Operator that the Call of Duty Twitter account is promoting, it’ll just be another in a long line of crossovers between the NBA and non-sports video games. LeBron James is a playable Fortnite skin and has a spot on the roster of the now-dormant fighter MultiVersus, while Shaquille O’Neal got in on the fun way back in 1994 with his 2D fighting game named Shaq Fu. There is even a freeware RPG title starring legendary baller and TNT analyst Charles Barkley titled Barkley, Shut up and Jam: Gaiden.

Notably, the Call of Duty franchise does not limit itself to only using professional athletes as Operator skins. However, the addition of a popular NBA star like Kevin Durant would undoubtedly be a big draw for fans of the game and basketball enthusiasts alike. As the franchise continues to evolve and expand, it will be interesting to see what other crossovers and collaborations the developers have in their pockets for players.