Is Roblox down again? Internet in frenzy as game experiences server issues

Popular online game Roblox is repeatedly facing server issues, leading to outages and connectivity problems for users worldwide. Throughout the day, multiple reports based on user feedback have emerged that suggest Roblox is facing a major problem with its servers. Following the outage, users flocked to social media to complain about not being able to play the online multiplayer game. Roblox fans have posted such reports on X, formerly Twitter and Reddit. One X user who shared the stats on the platform, wrote, “Never seen Roblox's graphs like this on down detector.”

Roblox Blox Fruits(Roblox)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: ‘60M leaps of faith’: Ubisoft releases Assassin's Creed Mirage first-week data

No official statements have been provided by the developers. As the issue still persists, many speculate that this may have been due to the Blox Fruits Update 20, which was recently rolled out by the game. The new update adds a new level cap of 2550, Tiki Outpost Island, and a weather system for sea events along with new fruits and some changes to the existing fruits. Moreover, the 20th update also unveils new boats and an all-new fighting style involving a sword. Several accessories, materials, and titles are also part of the Blox Fruits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: ‘What do the fans want?’ Spider-Man 2 video game director teases Venom spinoff

Fans disappointed over Roblox outage

However as the game faces outages time and again, gamers are venting their frustration on social media. One user wrote, “Roblox been down at the 8th Time this is gonna be on history of roblox.” Another gamer expressed, “Roblox is down right now!!!!!!! BLOXFRUITS BROKE ROBLOX!!!!!! STAY SAFE OUT THERE!!!!!!!! ROBLOX POTATO SERVERS COULDNT HOLD THAT MUCH PLAYERS LOL!” Many others shared memes to convey their disappointment over the server issues and consistent connectivity problems. Another quipped, “Roblox down what should I do??? Touch grass?? #robloxdown”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!