Is Rockstar finally ready to announce GTA 6? Upcoming investor call will reveal

Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has been one of the most highly anticipated offering in the gaming world ever since it was announced to be under development. Rumors about the game’s release have been churning on the internet on a large scale, but it seems that fans can finally have an official announcement from Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games.

Is the Long-Awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 Announcement Just Around the Corner? (Image Credit: Fan made)

Speculation has been mounting about the game’s announcement since the investor call of Take-Two Interactive, which is scheduled for May 17. Many believe it could be the place where fans will learn more about the next installment in the popular action-adventure RPG game series.

Decade-old GTA 5 is still a hugely successful game, leading sales charts years after its initial release in 2013, so GTA 6 has a lot to live up to when it gets officially launched. The GTA franchise has significant issues that the sequel should address, and many gamers and fans have expressed hope that the game would be announced soon.

A notorious Twitter leaker, mnm345 claimed, “I think There is actually a good chance that GTA 6 will be announced before May 17th.” Many players have shared their aspirations and assumptions on the platform, lending credence to this view. While there is no specific reason for the game’s announcement claim, it can be believed that a GTA 6 announcement may benefit both Rockstar and parent firm Take-Two Interactive during their forthcoming investor earnings call on May 17th, 2023.

Notably, Rockstar has not made anything official as of now. They remained very tight-lipped on the game’s production and leaks. Another popular insider, Tez2, also believes that 2023 will be the year when GTA fans would get their first look at the next installment in the GTA series. They speculated that Grand Theft Auto Online would hint at something “around September and October” as part of its upcoming summer release in a GTAForums post on March 10, 2023. Tez2 also proposed another possibility that Rockstar might just announce the next release on the 10th anniversary of GTA 5 this year, which could manifest as a random occurrence or activity within the game.

The last GTA installment was released over a decade ago, the present period appears ideal for an official announcement of Grand Theft Auto 6. While release dates have been predicted to 2024, or it may be pushed to late 2025, nothing is certain as of now. Even so, the idea of learning more about this much-anticipated title has fans on the edge of their seats.

Given that the May 17 investor call approaches, excitement over a possible GTA 6 announcement heightens.

