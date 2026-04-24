Is your home really secure, these home security cameras help you keep a constant eye
Home security cameras now offer smart monitoring, real-time alerts and easy app control, helping you keep track of your home from anywhere.
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
BEST OVERALL
Qubo Smart 360° 3MP [2K] CCTV Camera | Wi-Fi Indoor Home Security Cam | STQC Certified | AI Person Detection | Automatic Alarm | App Alerts | NightPulse Vision | SD & Cloud Storage | Made in India
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
DUAL CAMERA
Maizic Smarthome Dual Lens Mini Fox | 5+5MP WiFi CCTV Camera with PTZ & Fixed View | AI Motion Detection, Color Night Vision, Two-Way Audio, 360� Coverage, App Remote Access
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
4G CONNECTIVITY
Imou Outdoor SIM Based CCTV Security Camera|4G Connection|Smart Color Night Vision|Two-way Talk|Pan&Tilt|Human Detection|Smart Tracking|IP66 Waterproof|Supports SD Card up to 256GB|Cloud Storage|Alexa
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
CP PLUS 4MP Quad HD Outdoor Wi-Fi CCTV Camera | 360° Pan & Tilt | Full-Color Night Vision | CTC Cyber Secure Tech | Smart Detection Suite | View & Talk | OK Google | Cloud Recording | CP-Z43Q
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
CAMATE RoboCam 3MP (5/2.4 Ghz Dual Band) Indoor WiFi CCTV Security Camera | Motion Detection & Tracking, Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Support 256GB SD Card (3MP - 5GHz)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Imou Ranger S2 3MP WiFi Security Camera, Pan & Tilt for 360°, Human Detection, Smart Tracking, 2-Way Audio, Night Vision, Alexa Google Assistant, Up to 256GB SD Card Support
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
CP PLUS 4MP Quad HD Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera for Home | 360° Pan & Tilt | CTC Cyber Secure Tech | View & Talk | Smart Detection Suite | IR Night Vision | Cloud Recording | Support OK Google | CP-E45Q
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
OUTDOOR CAMERA
CP PLUS 3MP Outdoor CCTV Camera for Home | 4G SIM-Based Wireless Security Camera | CTC Cyber Secure Tech | Human Detection | Motion Alerts | IR Night Vision 30M | SD Card Recording | EZ-S35T
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Trueview 3MP 4G Mini PT Security Camera with SIM Support | All-Time Color Vision | 360° Pan | Two-Way Audio | Human Detection | 256GB SD & Cloud | IP66 Waterproof | Alexa Compatible | STQC Certified
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Trueview Smart Security Camera 4G 3mp CCTV Dome Camera for Home | Shop | Office | Farm | Construction Site | Sim Based Camera (T18294S-Trueview 3MP WiFi Dome STQC)
|
|
|
Featured
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
Leaving your home unattended, even for a few hours, can sometimes bring a sense of uncertainty. Traditional locks and basic security measures may not always provide the reassurance many homeowners are looking for today.
Modern home security cameras address this by offering real-time monitoring, motion alerts and remote access through mobile apps. These features allow you to check in on your home anytime and stay informed about any unusual activity. With improvements in video quality, night vision and smart detection, these cameras have become a practical addition for everyday home safety.
This Qubo 1.3MP smart security camera is designed for indoor monitoring with essential smart features like motion detection, night vision, and two-way audio. It delivers clear HD visuals suitable for home security and integrates easily with mobile apps for real-time viewing. The compact design blends into interiors, while cloud and local storage options provide flexibility. It is ideal for users seeking a simple, affordable surveillance solution with reliable basic performance and straightforward setup.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Easy installation
Affordable pricing
Reasons to avoid
Limited resolution
Indoor use only
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the easy setup, compact design, and reliable basic monitoring. However, some mention average video clarity and limited advanced features.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers simple home monitoring, easy app control, and dependable basic security at a budget-friendly price.
The Maizic smart home security camera offers pan and tilt rotation with motion tracking for wider coverage. It features HD video recording, night vision, and real-time alerts, making it suitable for indoor monitoring. The camera supports remote viewing through a mobile app and includes two-way communication for convenience. Designed for flexible positioning, it ensures better surveillance coverage compared to fixed cameras. It is a practical choice for users wanting enhanced visibility and smart tracking features.{{/usCountry}}
The Maizic smart home security camera offers pan and tilt rotation with motion tracking for wider coverage. It features HD video recording, night vision, and real-time alerts, making it suitable for indoor monitoring. The camera supports remote viewing through a mobile app and includes two-way communication for convenience. Designed for flexible positioning, it ensures better surveillance coverage compared to fixed cameras. It is a practical choice for users wanting enhanced visibility and smart tracking features.{{/usCountry}}
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Wide coverage with rotation
Motion tracking feature
Reasons to avoid
App performance varies
Build quality average
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the wide rotation coverage and motion tracking. Some report occasional app lag and inconsistent connectivity performance.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it provides flexible viewing angles, motion tracking, and better room coverage than standard fixed cameras.
The Imou Cruiser SE is an outdoor security camera offering full-colour night vision, AI human detection, and active deterrence features like a siren and spotlight. It delivers clear video footage even in low-light conditions and supports remote monitoring through a dedicated app. Built for outdoor durability, it includes weather-resistant construction and smart tracking capabilities. This camera is well suited for users seeking advanced outdoor surveillance with improved night visibility and intelligent detection features.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent night clarity
Smart detection features
Reasons to avoid
Requires stable internet
Slightly higher price
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the night vision quality and reliable outdoor performance. Some mention setup complexity and dependency on stable internet.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers advanced outdoor security with colour night vision and intelligent motion detection.
The CP Plus CP-Z43Q security camera offers full-colour night recording, motion detection, and smart alerts for enhanced surveillance. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, it provides reliable HD video quality and easy mobile app integration. The camera includes night vision support and efficient monitoring features suited for homes and small businesses. With a durable build and trusted brand reliability, it is ideal for users seeking consistent performance and clear visuals across different lighting conditions.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reliable brand
Good night performance
Reasons to avoid
App interface basic
Limited advanced AI features
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate clear visuals and reliability. Some mention average app experience and lack of advanced smart features.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers dependable surveillance with clear night footage and trusted performance.
The Camate 3MP security camera provides higher resolution video with motion detection and auto tracking features. It supports real-time monitoring through a mobile app and includes night vision for round-the-clock surveillance. The camera’s improved clarity makes it suitable for indoor security where detail is important. It also features two-way audio and easy installation, making it a convenient choice for homes. Overall, it balances better resolution with smart features at an affordable price point.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Higher resolution clarity
Auto tracking feature
Reasons to avoid
Build quality average
App stability varies
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the improved clarity and tracking features. Some report occasional app connectivity issues.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers sharper visuals and smart tracking at a reasonable price.
This Imou AI security camera includes smart human detection, motion tracking, and voice assistant compatibility. It delivers clear video output with night vision support and integrates seamlessly with mobile apps for remote access. Designed for indoor use, it offers reliable monitoring with intelligent alerts to reduce false triggers. The camera also supports two-way communication, making it suitable for home surveillance. It is a solid option for users seeking smart AI features in a compact security camera.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smart AI detection
Reliable brand quality
Reasons to avoid
Indoor use focus
Premium compared to basic models
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate smart detection accuracy and video quality. Some mention slightly higher pricing compared to similar models.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers intelligent detection and reliable performance for modern home security.
The CP PLUS CP-E45Q security camera offers HD recording, motion alerts, and remote monitoring through mobile apps. It supports night vision for continuous surveillance and includes recording features for security tracking. Designed for ease of use, it is suitable for both home and office environments. The camera delivers stable performance with basic smart features and trusted brand reliability. It is a practical option for users seeking dependable surveillance without complex setup requirements.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Durable outdoor design
Reliable monitoring
Reasons to avoid
Basic features
Limited advanced AI
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate ease of installation and consistent performance. Some mention limited advanced features.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers simple, reliable monitoring with minimal setup effort.
The CP PLUS EZ-S35T is a SIM-based security camera designed for areas without Wi-Fi access. It supports mobile network connectivity, motion detection, and remote monitoring through apps. The camera includes night vision and recording capabilities, making it suitable for remote locations like farms or construction sites. Its independent connectivity ensures uninterrupted surveillance in challenging environments. This camera is ideal for users needing flexible security solutions beyond traditional Wi-Fi-based systems.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Easy to use
Reliable performance
Reasons to avoid
Basic features
Average build
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its ability to work without Wi-Fi. Some mention setup complexity and network dependency.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it enables surveillance in remote areas without relying on Wi-Fi connectivity.
This Trueview outdoor security camera offers weatherproof construction, motion detection, and HD video recording. Designed for external use, it supports night vision and provides reliable monitoring in varying weather conditions. The camera integrates with mobile apps for real-time viewing and alerts. Its durable build ensures longevity, making it suitable for homes, offices, and outdoor spaces. It is a dependable option for users needing basic outdoor surveillance with solid build quality and essential smart features.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Works without Wi-Fi
Suitable for outdoor remote use
Reasons to avoid
SIM data cost
Slightly complex setup
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate durability and outdoor performance. Some mention basic feature set compared to premium models.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers durable outdoor security with reliable performance.
The Trueview dome security camera is designed for indoor and semi-outdoor environments, offering HD recording and motion detection capabilities. Its dome design provides discreet installation, making it suitable for offices and retail spaces. The camera supports night vision and remote monitoring through mobile applications. Built for consistent surveillance, it balances affordability with essential features. It is ideal for users looking for a simple, low-profile security solution for everyday monitoring needs.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Discreet design
Affordable
Reasons to avoid
Limited smart features
Average video clarity
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the compact design and affordability. Some mention average video clarity.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers simple and discreet monitoring at an affordable price.
Factors to consider when buying a security camera
- Video quality: Higher resolution cameras provide clearer footage, making it easier to identify details.
- Motion detection: Smart motion alerts help notify you instantly when activity is detected.
- Night vision: Infrared or low-light capability ensures monitoring continues even in darkness.
- Storage options: Cloud and local storage help you access and save recordings when needed.
- Connectivity and app support: Stable connectivity and user-friendly apps improve overall monitoring experience.
Do home security cameras actually improve safety?
They help by providing real-time monitoring and alerts, allowing users to respond quickly to unusual activity. While they do not prevent incidents directly, they add a strong layer of awareness and deterrence.
Are these cameras easy to use for beginners?
Most modern cameras are designed with simple apps and straightforward setup processes, making them accessible even for first-time users.
Can these cameras be used both indoors and outdoors?
Yes, but it is important to choose models designed for the intended environment, especially for outdoor use where weather resistance is required.
Top 3 features of best security cameras
|Security camera
|Resolution
|Night Vision
|Connectivity
|Qubo 1.3MP
|1.3MP
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Maizic PTZ
|HD
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Imou Cruiser SE
|Full HD
|Full colour
|Wi-Fi
|CP-Z43Q
|HD
|Full colour
|Wi-Fi
|Camate 3MP
|3MP
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Imou AI Cam
|Full HD
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|CP-E45Q
|HD
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|CP EZ-S35T
|HD
|Yes
|SIM
|Trueview Outdoor
|HD
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Trueview Dome
|HD
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
Similar articles for you
Still checking home the old way? These Wi Fi CCTV cameras keep you connected
We went looking for smart home security: 10 night vision CCTV cameras worth buying in 2026
These indoor security cameras are optimal for baby and pet monitoring
Wired vs wireless cameras: Which security camera is better for your property?
-
Can I view camera footage remotely?
Yes, most cameras allow remote viewing through mobile apps.
-
Do these cameras work at night?
Many models include night vision features for low-light or dark conditions.
-
Is internet required for these cameras?
An internet connection is usually needed for remote access and alerts.
-
Do they support motion alerts?
Yes, most cameras include motion detection with real-time notifications.
-
Are these cameras difficult to install?
Many models are designed for easy installation and can be set up without professional help.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.