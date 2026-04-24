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Is your home really secure, these home security cameras help you keep a constant eye

Home security cameras now offer smart monitoring, real-time alerts and easy app control, helping you keep track of your home from anywhere.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 08:01 am IST
By Amit Rahi
Our Pick Best overall Dual camera 4G connectivity Outdoor camera FAQs

Our Picks

Leaving your home unattended, even for a few hours, can sometimes bring a sense of uncertainty. Traditional locks and basic security measures may not always provide the reassurance many homeowners are looking for today.

Stay connected to your home with smarter security camera setups.

Modern home security cameras address this by offering real-time monitoring, motion alerts and remote access through mobile apps. These features allow you to check in on your home anytime and stay informed about any unusual activity. With improvements in video quality, night vision and smart detection, these cameras have become a practical addition for everyday home safety.

This Qubo 1.3MP smart security camera is designed for indoor monitoring with essential smart features like motion detection, night vision, and two-way audio. It delivers clear HD visuals suitable for home security and integrates easily with mobile apps for real-time viewing. The compact design blends into interiors, while cloud and local storage options provide flexibility. It is ideal for users seeking a simple, affordable surveillance solution with reliable basic performance and straightforward setup.

Specifications

Resolution
1.3MP HD
Night Vision
Yes
Audio
Two-way audio
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
Storage
Cloud & SD card

Reasons to buy

Easy installation

Affordable pricing

Reasons to avoid

Limited resolution

Indoor use only

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the easy setup, compact design, and reliable basic monitoring. However, some mention average video clarity and limited advanced features.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers simple home monitoring, easy app control, and dependable basic security at a budget-friendly price.

Specifications

Resolution
HD
Rotation
Pan & Tilt
Night Vision
Yes
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
Audio
Two-way

Reasons to buy

Wide coverage with rotation

Motion tracking feature

Reasons to avoid

App performance varies

Build quality average

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the wide rotation coverage and motion tracking. Some report occasional app lag and inconsistent connectivity performance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it provides flexible viewing angles, motion tracking, and better room coverage than standard fixed cameras.

The Imou Cruiser SE is an outdoor security camera offering full-colour night vision, AI human detection, and active deterrence features like a siren and spotlight. It delivers clear video footage even in low-light conditions and supports remote monitoring through a dedicated app. Built for outdoor durability, it includes weather-resistant construction and smart tracking capabilities. This camera is well suited for users seeking advanced outdoor surveillance with improved night visibility and intelligent detection features.

Specifications

Resolution
Full HD
Night Vision
Full colour
Detection
AI human detection
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
Usage
Outdoor

Reasons to buy

Excellent night clarity

Smart detection features

Reasons to avoid

Requires stable internet

Slightly higher price

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the night vision quality and reliable outdoor performance. Some mention setup complexity and dependency on stable internet.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers advanced outdoor security with colour night vision and intelligent motion detection.

The CP Plus CP-Z43Q security camera offers full-colour night recording, motion detection, and smart alerts for enhanced surveillance. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, it provides reliable HD video quality and easy mobile app integration. The camera includes night vision support and efficient monitoring features suited for homes and small businesses. With a durable build and trusted brand reliability, it is ideal for users seeking consistent performance and clear visuals across different lighting conditions.

Specifications

Resolution
HD
Night Vision
Full colour
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
Alerts
Motion detection
Usage
Indoor/Outdoor

Reasons to buy

Reliable brand

Good night performance

Reasons to avoid

App interface basic

Limited advanced AI features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate clear visuals and reliability. Some mention average app experience and lack of advanced smart features.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers dependable surveillance with clear night footage and trusted performance.

The Camate 3MP security camera provides higher resolution video with motion detection and auto tracking features. It supports real-time monitoring through a mobile app and includes night vision for round-the-clock surveillance. The camera’s improved clarity makes it suitable for indoor security where detail is important. It also features two-way audio and easy installation, making it a convenient choice for homes. Overall, it balances better resolution with smart features at an affordable price point.

Specifications

Resolution
3MP
Night Vision
Yes
Tracking
Auto tracking
Audio
Two-way
Connectivity
Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy

Higher resolution clarity

Auto tracking feature

Reasons to avoid

Build quality average

App stability varies

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the improved clarity and tracking features. Some report occasional app connectivity issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers sharper visuals and smart tracking at a reasonable price.

This Imou AI security camera includes smart human detection, motion tracking, and voice assistant compatibility. It delivers clear video output with night vision support and integrates seamlessly with mobile apps for remote access. Designed for indoor use, it offers reliable monitoring with intelligent alerts to reduce false triggers. The camera also supports two-way communication, making it suitable for home surveillance. It is a solid option for users seeking smart AI features in a compact security camera.

Specifications

Resolution
Full HD
AI Detection
Human detection
Night Vision
Yes
Audio
Two-way
Connectivity
Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy

Smart AI detection

Reliable brand quality

Reasons to avoid

Indoor use focus

Premium compared to basic models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate smart detection accuracy and video quality. Some mention slightly higher pricing compared to similar models.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers intelligent detection and reliable performance for modern home security.

The CP PLUS CP-E45Q security camera offers HD recording, motion alerts, and remote monitoring through mobile apps. It supports night vision for continuous surveillance and includes recording features for security tracking. Designed for ease of use, it is suitable for both home and office environments. The camera delivers stable performance with basic smart features and trusted brand reliability. It is a practical option for users seeking dependable surveillance without complex setup requirements.

Specifications

Resolution
HD
Night Vision
Yes
Build
Waterproof
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
Usage
Outdoor

Reasons to buy

Durable outdoor design

Reliable monitoring

Reasons to avoid

Basic features

Limited advanced AI

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate ease of installation and consistent performance. Some mention limited advanced features.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers simple, reliable monitoring with minimal setup effort.

The CP PLUS EZ-S35T is a SIM-based security camera designed for areas without Wi-Fi access. It supports mobile network connectivity, motion detection, and remote monitoring through apps. The camera includes night vision and recording capabilities, making it suitable for remote locations like farms or construction sites. Its independent connectivity ensures uninterrupted surveillance in challenging environments. This camera is ideal for users needing flexible security solutions beyond traditional Wi-Fi-based systems.

Specifications

Resolution
HD
Night Vision
Yes
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
Recording
Yes
Alerts
Motion detection

Reasons to buy

Easy to use

Reliable performance

Reasons to avoid

Basic features

Average build

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its ability to work without Wi-Fi. Some mention setup complexity and network dependency.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it enables surveillance in remote areas without relying on Wi-Fi connectivity.

This Trueview outdoor security camera offers weatherproof construction, motion detection, and HD video recording. Designed for external use, it supports night vision and provides reliable monitoring in varying weather conditions. The camera integrates with mobile apps for real-time viewing and alerts. Its durable build ensures longevity, making it suitable for homes, offices, and outdoor spaces. It is a dependable option for users needing basic outdoor surveillance with solid build quality and essential smart features.

Specifications

Connectivity
SIM-based
Resolution
HD
Night Vision
Yes
Alerts
Motion detection
Usage
Remote locations

Reasons to buy

Works without Wi-Fi

Suitable for outdoor remote use

Reasons to avoid

SIM data cost

Slightly complex setup

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate durability and outdoor performance. Some mention basic feature set compared to premium models.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers durable outdoor security with reliable performance.

The Trueview dome security camera is designed for indoor and semi-outdoor environments, offering HD recording and motion detection capabilities. Its dome design provides discreet installation, making it suitable for offices and retail spaces. The camera supports night vision and remote monitoring through mobile applications. Built for consistent surveillance, it balances affordability with essential features. It is ideal for users looking for a simple, low-profile security solution for everyday monitoring needs.

Specifications

Resolution
HD
Design
Dome
Night Vision
Yes
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
Usage
Indoor/Semi-outdoor

Reasons to buy

Discreet design

Affordable

Reasons to avoid

Limited smart features

Average video clarity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the compact design and affordability. Some mention average video clarity.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers simple and discreet monitoring at an affordable price.

Factors to consider when buying a security camera

  • Video quality: Higher resolution cameras provide clearer footage, making it easier to identify details.
  • Motion detection: Smart motion alerts help notify you instantly when activity is detected.
  • Night vision: Infrared or low-light capability ensures monitoring continues even in darkness.
  • Storage options: Cloud and local storage help you access and save recordings when needed.
  • Connectivity and app support: Stable connectivity and user-friendly apps improve overall monitoring experience.

Do home security cameras actually improve safety?

They help by providing real-time monitoring and alerts, allowing users to respond quickly to unusual activity. While they do not prevent incidents directly, they add a strong layer of awareness and deterrence.

Are these cameras easy to use for beginners?

Most modern cameras are designed with simple apps and straightforward setup processes, making them accessible even for first-time users.

Can these cameras be used both indoors and outdoors?

Yes, but it is important to choose models designed for the intended environment, especially for outdoor use where weather resistance is required.

Top 3 features of best security cameras

Security cameraResolutionNight VisionConnectivity
Qubo 1.3MP1.3MPYesWi-Fi
Maizic PTZHDYesWi-Fi
Imou Cruiser SEFull HDFull colourWi-Fi
CP-Z43QHDFull colourWi-Fi
Camate 3MP3MPYesWi-Fi
Imou AI CamFull HDYesWi-Fi
CP-E45QHDYesWi-Fi
CP EZ-S35THDYesSIM
Trueview OutdoorHDYesWi-Fi
Trueview DomeHDYesWi-Fi

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  • Can I view camera footage remotely?

    Yes, most cameras allow remote viewing through mobile apps.

  • Do these cameras work at night?

    Many models include night vision features for low-light or dark conditions.

  • Is internet required for these cameras?

    An internet connection is usually needed for remote access and alerts.

  • Do they support motion alerts?

    Yes, most cameras include motion detection with real-time notifications.

  • Are these cameras difficult to install?

    Many models are designed for easy installation and can be set up without professional help.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

Home / Technology / Is your home really secure, these home security cameras help you keep a constant eye
Home / Technology / Is your home really secure, these home security cameras help you keep a constant eye
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