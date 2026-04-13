Still checking home the old way? These Wi Fi CCTV cameras keep you connected
WiFi CCTV cameras offer remote access, real-time alerts and easy setup, making them a practical choice for modern home security and monitoring.
Our Picks
Best overall
Superior picture quality
Dual lens camera
Budget friendly
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallConbre UltraXR 2MP Outdoor Smart WiFi Wireless IP CCTV Security Camera | Colored Night Vision | 2-Way Audio | Motion Track | Cruise Mode | Support 128 GB Micro SD Card SlotView Details
₹1,896
Superior picture qualityImou 5MP 1620p CCTV Wi-Fi Pan&Tilt Security Camera, Smart Color Night Vision 30M, Two-Way Talk, Human Detection, Alarm Notification, Works with Alexa, IP66 Waterproof, Supports SD Card up to 512GBView Details
₹5,899
CP PLUS 3MP Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera | 360° Pan & Tilt | CTC Cyber Secure Tech | View & Talk | Smart Detection Suite | Night Vision | Cloud Storage | Supports OK Google | CP-E35QView Details
Dual lens cameraCamate Arc Duo 3+3MP Dual-Lens (2.4/5 Ghz Wi-Fi Connectivity) Wireless CCTV Security Camera | Two Way Talk | Motion Detection | Colored Night Vision | Support 256 GB sd Card (WiFi Connectivity)View Details
₹4,999
CAMATE RoboCam 3MP (5/2.4 Ghz Dual Band) Indoor WiFi CCTV Security Camera | Motion Detection & Tracking, Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Support 256GB SD Card (3MP - 5GHz)View Details
₹1,699
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The constant urge to check on your home when you are away is something you may relate to. Traditional CCTV setups don't give you this option which is a big inconvenience for everyday use. Wi Fi security cameras is an answer to that, it offers way more options than traditional CCTV systems. It is easier to setup and requires least number of tools to set it up in your home. And the best part? You can check your home on your phone when away.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Conbre UltraXR 2MP CCTV camera is a budget-friendly wireless security solution designed for home and outdoor monitoring. It offers 1080p video quality, full 360° coverage with pan and tilt controls, and coloured night vision for better visibility in low light. The camera supports motion detection alerts, two-way audio communication, and remote access via a mobile app. With easy installation and support for up to 128GB storage, it suits users looking for affordable and flexible surveillance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Easy installation and app control
Good value for money
Reason to avoid
Connectivity can be unstable
Durability concerns over time
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the clear video quality, easy installation, and budget pricing. However, some report connectivity issues and occasional device failure after extended use.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers affordable 360° surveillance with motion tracking, app control, and colour night vision for everyday home security needs.
SUPERIOR PICTURE QUALITY
2. Imou 5MP 1620p CCTV Wi-Fi Pan&Tilt Security Camera, Smart Color Night Vision 30M, Two-Way Talk, Human Detection, Alarm Notification, Works with Alexa, IP66 Waterproof, Supports SD Card up to 512GB
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Imou 5MP Cruiser CCTV camera delivers high-resolution 1620p video quality, making it ideal for detailed outdoor surveillance. It features smart AI human detection to reduce false alerts and supports colour night vision up to 30 metres. The camera includes two-way audio, motion alerts, and Alexa compatibility for smart home integration. Built with IP66 waterproofing, it withstands harsh weather conditions. With support for up to 512GB storage, it is suitable for users seeking high-quality monitoring with advanced features.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High-resolution video quality
Strong outdoor durability
Reason to avoid
Reliability concerns reported
Mixed connectivity performance
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the sharp 5MP video quality and easy installation. However, some report network issues, inconsistent performance, and reliability problems after a few months.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers high-resolution outdoor monitoring, AI detection, and weatherproof design, making it suitable for advanced home security setups.
CP PLUS 3MP WiFi CCTV camera is designed for indoor surveillance with smart features and secure performance. It offers 3MP clarity, 360° pan and tilt coverage, and reliable night vision for round-the-clock monitoring. The camera includes motion tracking, human detection, and two-way audio for real-time communication. With cyber-secure technology and cloud plus SD storage support, it ensures safety and flexibility. Ideal for homes and small offices, it balances affordability with essential smart security features.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong indoor coverage
Secure data protection features
Reason to avoid
Lag in video recording
Mixed connectivity experience
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its clarity and easy setup. However, some report lagging video, motion tracking issues, and initial connectivity problems affecting overall experience.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it provides secure indoor monitoring with smart detection, full-room coverage, and flexible storage options at a competitive price.
Camate Arc Duo dual-lens CCTV camera stands out with its innovative design combining a fixed lens and rotating dome for wider surveillance coverage. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity for stable performance and offers advanced PIR human detection to reduce false alerts. The camera includes colour night vision, smart tracking, and alarm features for enhanced security. With support for 256GB storage and easy mobile monitoring, it is ideal for users seeking a versatile and feature-rich outdoor security solution.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Dual lens for wider coverage
Stable dual-band connectivity
Reason to avoid
Slightly complex setup
App experience varies
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the clear video, dual-lens coverage, and strong connectivity. Most users find it reliable, though a few mention app usability issues.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers dual-lens monitoring, smart tracking, and stable connectivity for comprehensive outdoor security coverage.
CAMATE RoboCam 3MP is a compact indoor CCTV camera offering reliable monitoring with dual-band Wi-Fi support. It provides clear 3MP video quality, colour night vision, and full 360° rotation for complete room coverage. The camera features motion detection, human tracking, and two-way audio for real-time interaction. With support for up to 256GB storage and easy installation, it is suitable for home security, baby monitoring, and pet surveillance, delivering convenience and essential smart features.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Easy setup and connectivity
Good indoor coverage
Reason to avoid
Performance inconsistencies
App reliability issues
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the video clarity, easy installation, and motion alerts. However, some users report inconsistent performance and occasional connectivity issues.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers reliable indoor monitoring with dual-band connectivity, smart tracking, and easy installation for everyday security needs.
CP PLUS 4MP outdoor CCTV camera offers enhanced security with Quad HD resolution and 360° coverage. It features full-colour night vision, motion tracking, and human detection for accurate alerts. The built-in siren and two-way audio improve safety and communication. Designed with cyber-secure technology, it protects data from threats. Suitable for outdoor spaces, it provides smart monitoring with app control. However, some users report performance and connectivity issues affecting overall reliability in long-term use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smart outdoor security features
Built-in alarm system
Reason to avoid
Connectivity limitations
Reliability concerns
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers report mixed experiences, with some appreciating features while others face connectivity issues, poor performance, and limited coverage.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers smart outdoor protection with siren alerts, AI detection, and full coverage for enhanced security.
Imou Bullet 2E 5MP camera is a durable outdoor security solution with high-resolution video and strong weather resistance. It offers colour night vision up to 30 metres and advanced human detection for accurate alerts. The camera includes spotlight alarm features to deter intruders and supports multiple storage options including SD card and cloud. With IP67 protection and flexible connectivity, it is ideal for harsh environments, though connectivity and night performance may vary across users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Durable outdoor design
Strong night vision
Reason to avoid
Connectivity issues
Mixed night clarity feedback
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate build quality and features, but report mixed feedback on connectivity and night vision performance.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it provides durable outdoor security with advanced detection and strong weather resistance for long-term use.
Qubo 3MP Smart CCTV camera offers reliable indoor and outdoor monitoring with AI-powered person detection and smart alerts. It features NightPulse vision for clear low-light performance and supports continuous recording with cloud backup. The camera includes 360° pan and tilt controls, ensuring full coverage. Built with STQC certification and robust design, it delivers dependable security. With easy app control and large storage support, it suits users seeking smart surveillance with strong ecosystem integration.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong AI detection features
Reliable night vision
Reason to avoid
Mixed installation experience
Performance inconsistency
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise image quality and night vision, though some report mixed installation experiences and inconsistent functionality.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers AI-powered detection, reliable night monitoring, and large storage support for smart home security.
Dr Vision 6MP dual-lens CCTV camera provides wide surveillance coverage with its dual-camera setup and 360° pan-tilt control. It delivers clear video quality with colour night vision and supports two-way audio communication. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, it allows remote monitoring through a mobile app. Easy installation and dual-view monitoring make it suitable for users seeking extended coverage with fewer cameras, offering convenience and versatility for home security.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Dual view monitoring
Wide coverage
Reason to avoid
Generic brand reliability
App limitations
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers generally appreciate coverage and features, though feedback on long-term reliability and app performance varies.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers dual-lens coverage and wide monitoring angles, reducing the need for multiple cameras.
Trueview 3MP Smart CCTV camera delivers reliable surveillance with clear video resolution and all-time colour night vision. Designed for indoor and outdoor use, it features IP66 waterproofing and lightning protection for durability. The camera includes AI human detection, motion alerts, and two-way audio for communication. With support for 256GB storage and Alexa compatibility, it integrates well into smart setups. It is ideal for users seeking affordable yet feature-rich monitoring with dependable performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong durability
Good feature set
Reason to avoid
Limited brand trust
App ecosystem basic
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate image clarity and outdoor performance, though some report mixed experiences with setup and overall functionality.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers durable outdoor performance, smart detection features, and colour night vision at an affordable price.
Factors to consider when buying a security camera
- Video quality: Higher resolution ensures clearer footage for better identification of people and objects.
- Connectivity stability: Strong WiFi connection is important for uninterrupted live streaming and alerts.
- Motion detection: Smart detection features help identify movement and send timely notifications.
- Storage options: Cloud and local storage options provide flexibility in saving recordings.
- App support: User-friendly apps make it easier to monitor footage and control camera settings.
What makes WiFi CCTV cameras different from traditional systems?
They connect directly to your home network, allowing remote access through mobile apps. This eliminates the need for constant physical monitoring and adds convenience to everyday security.
Are these cameras reliable for home security?
Most modern models offer stable connectivity, motion alerts and clear video quality, making them suitable for regular home monitoring when installed correctly.
Do WiFi cameras require professional installation?
Many models are designed for easy setup and can be installed without professional help, making them accessible for most users.
Top 3 features of best wireless CCTV cameras
|CCTV camera
|Resolution
|Night Vision
|Rotation
|Conbre UltraXR
|2MP
|Colour + IR
|360°
|Imou Cruiser
|5MP
|Colour 30m
|PTZ
|CP PLUS 3MP
|3MP
|IR 15m
|360°
|Camate Arc Duo
|Dual 3MP
|Colour
|360°
|RoboCam 3MP
|3MP
|Colour
|360°
|CP PLUS 4MP
|4MP
|Colour + IR
|360°
|Imou Bullet 2E
|5MP
|Colour 30m
|Fixed
|Qubo 3MP
|3MP
|NightPulse
|360°
|Dr Vision 6MP
|6MP
|Colour
|360°
|Trueview 3MP
|3MP
|Colour 30m
|Fixed
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More