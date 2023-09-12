‘It’s almost time!': Apple CEO Tim Cook's message ahead of iPhone 15 launch event

In a message ahead of Apple's Wonderlust 2023 event, scheduled to commence at 10:30pm IST on Tuesday, CEO Tim Cook said ‘it’s almost time' and told Apple enthusiasts that he will see them ‘soon.’

Image shared on X (Twitter) by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

“It's almost soon! See ya soon!” Cook posted on X (formerly Twitter) in his first message nearly two hours before the event, which he will open with a keynote speech.

With his post, the business executive, 62, shared a photo of the company's Apple Park corporate headquarters in Cupertino, California. The Apple Park-based Steve Jobs Theater, named after the tech giant's late CEO and co-founder, will host the event.

At Wonderlust, Apple is likely to introduce the iPhone 15 series, the seventeenth generation of its flagship device, the iPhone, and the successor to last September's iPhone 14 series. A host of other products, too, are also likely to be unveiled during the launch event.

