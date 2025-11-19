Jio offering Google Gemini 3 package worth over 35000 for free to these users

Reliance Jio has announced a major upgrade to its AI partnership with Google, expanding eligibility for its Jio Gemini offer and upgrading the bundled plan to include Google’s latest Gemini 3 model. The announcement marks the biggest expansion yet of Jio’s AI initiative, which originally launched as a youth-exclusive offer earlier this year. Under the updated rollout, every Jio Unlimited 5G customer will receive 18 months of the Google Gemini Pro Plan at no extra cost, a package valued at ₹35,100. All eligible users will continue to receive 18 months of the Gemini Pro plan free of charge, along with 2 TB cloud storage.(Bloomberg)

Gemini 3 access now free for millions

The earlier version of the offer included access to Gemini 2.5 Pro and was restricted to users aged 18–25 with eligible Unlimited 5G plans. With today’s expansion, the age restriction is removed entirely, and Google’s newest Gemini 3 AI model becomes part of the bundle.

Gemini 3 brings enhanced multimodal capabilities, improved reasoning, and faster performance across generative tasks including coding, translation, document analysis, and creative outputs. Jio says the upgraded offer is part of its mission to “democratise AI access” by delivering high-end AI tools to every 5G user in India.

What has changed

Jio says the updated offer includes two major upgrades:

-Eligibility expanded to all Jio Unlimited 5G users, instead of only youth users

-Upgrade from Gemini 2.5 Pro to the new Gemini 3 model

All eligible users will continue to receive 18 months of the Gemini Pro plan free of charge, along with 2 TB cloud storage, AI image-and-video creation tools, and access across Google’s apps and services.

How users can claim the free Gemini Pro Plan

The activation process remains unchanged. Users simply need to:

-Open the MyJio app

-Tap the “Claim Now” banner for the Jio Gemini offer

-Sign in with their Google account

Activation is instant, and the plan remains active for 18 months as long as the user stays on an eligible Unlimited 5G plan.

A major push to integrate AI with telecom

The updated offer comes at a time when Indian telecom operators are increasingly integrating AI services into their plans. Jio’s partnership with Google, already one of the largest AI deployments by a telecom operator, is now expanding to tens of millions more users.