Jio prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Cricket World Cup on TV for free

ByHT News Desk
Oct 05, 2023 10:47 PM IST

Cricket World Cup 2023 begins, Reliance Jio offers Disney+ Hotstar subscription with select plans.

The Cricket World Cup 2023 kicked off on Thursday and will run through November 19. Telecom giant Reliance Jio has presented cricket enthusiasts across the nation with six recharge plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Jio launched prepaid plans with Disney+Hotstar subscription.(REUTERS)

While all World Cup matches can be viewed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app, the free streaming option is exclusively available on mobile devices. So, if you prefer watching cricket on the big screen of your TV or laptop, you'll need to subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar. The good news is that Jio is offering this subscription to its users with select plans, enhancing the joy of following the World Cup.

For a period of three months, Reliance Jio users can enjoy a Disney+ Hotstar subscription with prepaid plans priced at 328, 388, 758, and 808. These plans come with additional perks like 100 SMS per day, unlimited calling benefits, and access to Jio Apps.

Jio prepaid plans with 3 months Disney+Hotstar subscription

- 328: Offers 1.5GB of daily data and is valid for 28 days.

- 388: Provides 2GB of daily data with a 28-day validity.

- 758: Features 1.5GB of daily data and has an 84-day validity.

- 808: Offers 2GB of daily data and is valid for 84 days.

For those seeking a full year of Disney+ Hotstar access, there are two recharge options: 598 and 3,178. Both plans include daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS daily, and access to Jio Apps.

Jio prepaid plans with annual Disney+Hotstar subscription

- 598: Provides 2GB of daily data and is valid for 28 days.

- 3,178: Offers 2GB of daily data and comes with a full year's validity.

Moreover, users can opt for a data add-on priced at 331 to receive an additional 40GB of data for 30 days, while still enjoying a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 3 months.

Airtel Cricket World Cup-centric plans

In competition, Bharti Airtel has also introduced cricket-centric plans for its prepaid users. The 99 plan now includes unlimited data for two days, and the 49 plan offers 6GB of data for one day.

