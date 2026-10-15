MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has set a 2035 deadline to complete the proposed airport at Vadhavan in Palghar district, where one of India’s largest ports is also being developed. The airport, when ready, will be the third in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). City’s 3rd airport to be ready at Vadhavan by 2035

The government has begun work on a master plan for the greenfield offshore international airport by appointing a consultant to conduct a detailed techno-economic feasibility study and oversee the bidding process through the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC).

The government plans to develop the proposed airport in Kore in Vadhavan as the third airport serving MMR, alongside the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports. It will serve a new city in Palghar, which will be developed around the aviation hub.

“The state government is targeting completion of the airport within the next nine years,” said a senior official from the state general administration department. “A key component of the feasibility study will be forecasting passenger, aircraft and cargo traffic up to the financial year 2070–71, with projections at five-year intervals beginning in 2035–36,” he added.

The consultant will analyse at least 15 years of historical traffic data from airports within a 150-km radius of the proposed site, including Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports. The study will assess how existing airports and their planned expansions could affect the proposed facility’s traffic and growth prospects, the official said. The assessment will also factor in industrial expansion in Vasai-Virar, economic growth in districts along the Maharashtra-Gujarat border, tourism and rising per capita incomes.

Based on the projections, the consultant will estimate peak-hour demand, determine passenger and cargo connectivity requirements, and recommend a phased development plan, taking into account capacity constraints at existing airports across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

“A major component of the master plan will be determining the airport’s offshore configuration, including whether it should be developed on reclaimed land, an artificial island or an offshore platform,” said a senior government official. The plan will also identify the onshore infrastructure required for access, utilities, logistics and emergency response, he added.

The consultant will assess the availability and transportation of reclamation material, rock required for coastal protection and other construction resources. Detailed topographical, geotechnical and hydrological studies will be undertaken to establish site conditions, drainage patterns and flood levels.

The proposed terminal building will be designed to achieve carbon neutrality in operational emissions and comply with GRIHA Version 5 requirements. The consultant will examine the potential for solar power, offshore wind energy and other renewable sources, alongside energy-efficient construction and utility systems.

The techno-economic feasibility study will assess the regulatory framework and approvals required under the centre’s Greenfield Airports Policy. It will also examine potential government incentives and the broader economic benefits expected from the project.